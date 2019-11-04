No limit for Hamilton – Wolff

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 04 Nov 2019, 03:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff (left) and driver Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has limitless potential to achieve greatness in Formula One after lifting his sixth world title, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The 34-year-old came second at Sunday's United States Grand Prix to secure his third championship in a row.

He is now just one behind Michael Schumacher's all-time best tally of seven and Wolff suggested that honour could one day belong to Hamilton.

"I think he is still very motivated, and you can see he wants to win every single race," Wolff said in quotes reported by Sky Sports. "As long as that is the case, I think he can go for more.

"We need to provide him with a good car, and I think there is no limit, personally."

Reflecting on a season in which Mercedes have sealed their sixth constructors' crown with two races still to go, Wolff was bursting with pride as he celebrated the double success of Hamilton's glory and Valtteri Bottas' race win at the Circuit of the Americas.

"I'm very proud. I'm very proud for everybody who collaborated in the factories – there is a massive amount of work behind the scenes," he said following a race in which Bottas stopped twice and Hamilton once.

"When it ends up like this – one driver wins, the other wins the championship – the script cannot be any better.

Advertisement

"It was a bit edgy, but it was the last race for the championship, so you have to be flexible in your thinking. Lewis felt he could do a lap more, chief strategist Hamilton kept him out there and maybe that helped.

"You could see how close it was between a one-stop and two-stop [strategy]. We decided we want to let them race and I think that will be something we carry over into next year."