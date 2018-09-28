Ogier relishing Citroen return

Five-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier

Sebastien Ogier will return to Citroen in 2019 as he continues to hunt down Sebastien Loeb's record of nine WRC championships.

Ogier began his career with the French constructor before moving to Volkswagen in 2012, a switch that saw him dominate the sport with four successive titles.

A move to M-Sport followed in 2017 and once again Ogier was crowned champion, beating Thierry Neuville by 24 points in the drivers' standings.

He currently sits third in the 2018 championship – 23 points behind Neuville - with three races remaining.

However, Rally Australia in November will be his final one with Ford before linking back up with Citroen – the team Loeb dominated with during his illustrious career.

"I'm really enthusiastic about the prospect of taking on this new challenge with Citroen," Ogier told the WRC website.

"In fact, I can't wait, especially as I haven't forgotten that this is the team that first gave me the opportunity to compete in the world championship.

"And although I'm not taking anything for granted, I am convinced the car has definite potential."