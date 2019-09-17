Richard Childress Racing to release Daniel Hemric after Cup Series season

Daniel Hemic will be released by Richard Childress Racing at the end of the year, the team announced Tuesday.

"Daniel is a very talented driver and an outstanding person," the team said in a release. "We'd like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to RCR the past three years and wish him continued success in his future endeavors. Additional information on RCR's Cup program will be announced at a later date."

Hemric has one top 5 and two top 10s in his first full year of racing at the Cup level this season.

He had 23 top-5 finishes and 39 top-10 finishes in two years at the Xfinity Series level with RCR in 2017 and 2018.

"Forever grateful to Richard & everyone at @RCRracing for the opportunity," Hemric wrote on Twitter. "I’m disappointed it ended like this, but we’ve got nine more races together & some team goals that are still within reach. I’m going to do all I can to make sure we get those & finish the season strong."

Now, we'll see who replaces Hemric in the No. 8 car going forward.

Tyler Reddick could be the obvious choice as he already races for RCR and the 23-year-old won the Xfinity Series championship last year.

He currently sits third in the Xfinity playoff standings.