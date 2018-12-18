The countdown for FMSCI, INRC and INAC promoter rights begins

Subhakar Rao and Vamcy Merla - Team Champions

The final round of Indian National Rally Championship concluded in the God's Own Country with Gaurav Gill winning his sixth title in style in the Popular Rally Kochi.

Ramakrishna Race Performance Management (RRPM) based out of Kolkata have been the promoters of the National Champion series for the last three seasons and the promoter rights coming to an end with the closure of this season.

The Champions Yacht Club and RRPM are main bidders in the hunt for the promoter rights of the premier series for the next three years starting from 2019.

The promoter rights will be decided on various factors such as the amount of the bid, previous experience in the field of motorsports, the profile of the organization and more.

The Champions Group who own the Champions Yacht clubs in Dubai, Goa, and Vijayawada have shown keen interest to acquire the rights for both the series. The director of Champions Yacht Club Vamcy Merla will be present during the event at Chennai.

Vamcy the man behind forming the single largest rally team in the INRC said

" We came in with just two cars for the season opener South India Rally, Chennai and the entire journey has been wonderful. The team performed exceptionally well in all the rounds bagging three podiums at Coimbatore, four at Arunachal Pradesh, seven at Chikamagalur and six at the season finale Kochi. That also makes us the team with the most podiums in 2018.

The Chairman of the Champions group Mr.Subhakar Rao who has backed the team and many young drivers this season has decided to take a step further and that is the primary reason for submitting our bids. There is a massive room for improvement in the series and our aim is to run the INRC as good as International Rallying events.

With no prior experience of running a National team to becoming one of the most successful teams in the sport in a short period of time were no joke, our will and determination have been the key and we are looking forward to putting in the same or even more efforts in the promotion of the sport"

Team Champions rally team has surely turned heads in the Indian Motorsport arena with no podiums in the first round to a back to back victories in the INRC 3, FMSCI 2w and 4w Cup categories towards the end of the season. The team owners have grand plans for the national championship series if they manage to win the bids.

