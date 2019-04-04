×
Tyler Reddick to drive pink Dolly Parton car at Alsco 300 in Bristol

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    04 Apr 2019, 00:36 IST
reddick-tyler-4319-usnews-getty-ftr
Tyler Reddick

While pink and Dolly Parton don't normally go hand-in-hand with NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing will change that this weekend.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 2 Chevy Camero during Saturday's Alsco 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, which will be pink and emblazoned with Parton's face, her signature butterfly and her business ventures.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner's most well-known business is Dollywood, a small amusement park in Pigeon Forge, where she was born. The car will also feature logos of Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Dollywood's Splash Country and the soon-to-open Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

Reddick described Parton as "an icon" and said it would be an honor to represent her and her fans.

"(She) has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR," Reddick said in a team statement. "Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers."

Parton and Richard Childress Racing currently are working on a deal for a multi-race sponsorship, but the details haven't been released yet.

Reddick is the defending Xfinity Series champion and current series leader. He finished second at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.

Omnisport
NEWS
