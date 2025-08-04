Bubba Wallace takes a joking dig at Ryan Blaney's on-the-run interview at Iowa:"We flew out early for this ish?!"

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 04, 2025 05:17 GMT
Bubba Wallace trolls Ryan Blaney
Bubba Wallace trolls Ryan Blaney's Iowa interview (Image via Instagram/ @ryanblaney10, @bubbawallace)

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney's friendship dates back two decades. They have often indulged in off-track banter, a recent instance of which was the 23XI Racing's comment under Blaney's Iowa pre-race interview.

Ad

Prior to the Iowa Corn 350, the No. 12 driver gave an on-the-run interview to NASCAR, jogging across the Iowa Speedway and answering questions about his life.

Ad
Trending

While Ryan Blaney's fans appreciated the interview, his long-time friend Bubba Wallace took a dig at him in the comment section, questioning his decision to fly to the location early, writing:

"We flew out early for this ish?!🤦🏾‍♂️"
Bubba Wallace&#039;s comment on Blaney&#039;s Iowa interview (Image via Instagram/ @nascar)
Bubba Wallace's comment on Blaney's Iowa interview (Image via Instagram/ @nascar)

Blaney was one of the racers who went up to Bubba Wallace to congratulate him on his Brickyard 400 victory, the video of which went viral as well. In a pre-race interview before the Iowa Corn 350, the Team Penske racer joked about liking Bubba "less and less every year.”

Ad
Ad

Dubbing their friendship "super unique", Ryan Blaney shared that he and Bubba Wallace started racing bandoleros together at the age of 9, following which they chose different career paths. The 23XI Racing driver opted for a form of late-model racing and joined the ARCA Menards Series East while Blaney was still in late-model racing at the time.

"Then our paths crossed back again a little bit in K&N and then Trucks and all the way up to Cup. I don’t think either of us, when we were 9 or 10 years old, would ever think we’d be where we are 20 years later.” the Team Penske racer said (via NASCAR).
Ad

"He’s there for me and I’m there for him": Bubba Wallace reflects on his bond with Ryan Blaney

In addition to reflecting on how long they have been friends, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney also addressed the bond they share despite being NASCAR drivers from rival teams.

During the pre-Iowa race interview, Bubba Wallace acknowledged how friendships get lost in a sport as masculine and competitive as NASCAR. However, he added that there are six to seven drivers who grew up racing together, and so the bond has been intact over the years.

Ad
“Blaney and I, we live 10 minutes apart from each other. We see each other all the time. He’s there for me and I’m there for him, and through the good, through the bad, you always try to be like that shoulder to lean on. I truly appreciate him and what he’s been able to do for me in my career.” the 23XI Racing driver admitted.
Ad

Moreover, sticking to his old ways of trolling Ryan Blaney at every chance he gets, Bubba Wallace said that he used to "kick his a**" when they used to race as children. He added that it was the "you did it then why can’t you do it now?" mindset that enables him to be competitive toward Blaney.

When Ryan Blaney was asked about losing to Bubba Wallace when they used to race as children, the Team Penske driver shrugged off Wallace's claims and said:

Ad
“Well, they were cheating. There was no secret. Go back and ask everybody. The Wallaces were cheaters in Bandoleros and everything."

However, he acknowledged the 23XI Racing star's skills as a NASCAR racer, adding:

"But yeah, hey, how do I follow that up? I will say he did kick my butt pretty bad. They were really good in like Bandos and Legend cars and they were always the car to beat, but I think they were cheating the whole years I was racing with him.”

Ryan Blaney finished fourth at Iowa Speedway and currently stands 7th on the NASCAR Cup Series table with 665 stage points. Blaney's confidant, Bubba Wallace, on the other hand, is three spots below him in the table with 581 stage points at the 10th position.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications