In Pictures: Samantha Busch gets nervous on live TV amid Kyle Busch’s thrilling battle against Christopher Bell

The 2025 NASCAR COTA race held on March 2, 2025, witnessed Kyle Busch's attempt to hold off Christopher Bell who eventually won the Circuit of the Americans this year. While the spectators viewed the nail-biting battle between the 2 racers, the camera panned to Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch who looked nervous as the race unfolded.

The COTA race earned Samatha praise from netizens owing to her involvement in Busch's racing career. Her concerned expressions captured on camera at the recent race got netizens to talk about her as "the perfect wife".

Additionally, Samantha kept posting updates on X from the race, such as Busch's radio car being bent or expressing her discontent about her husband facing issues due to tire disparity.

Samantha Busch often supports her husband from the viewing stand and posts updates on her outfits for the races she attends as well. For the recent race at Circuit of the Americas, Samantha wore a denim dress, matching with her daughter Lennix. Additionally, just a few days before COTA, the Busch family was seen having a gala time at a ranch in Texas.

Together for almost two decades, Kyle Busch and Samantha tied the knot in December 2010 at Holy Name Cathedral, Chicago. The couple's wedding was aired as a TV special called Fast and the Fabulous: A NASCAR Wedding on Style Network. Kyle and Samantha share 2 children, son Brexton (born in 2015) and daughter Lennix (born in 2022).

Besides being known as the No.8 RCR driver's life partner, Samantha has a clothing venture called Shop Samantha Busch. Additionally, she is an IVF advocate and has been vocal about her struggles with infertility and miscarriage wherein she also wrote a memoir on the same called Fighting Infertility.

"I just wish we had equal tires to the 20": Kyle Busch makes his feelings known on COTA finish

A late caution caused Kyle Busch to cut down on his lead at COTA, allowing Christopher Bell to take advantage of the situation and make the pass. While attempting to get ahead, Bell hit Busch's car resulting in some damage.

While Busch led 6 times in 42 laps, he was called to the pit road by his crew chief Randall Burnett on Lap 69 while Christopher Bell lasted on the track for two additional circuits.

Specifically commenting on the tire disparity, Busch told PRN Live:

"That was it on pushing the car. I just wish we had equal tires to the 20. Once we had that yellow, you're just in defense mode. Hated the contact in two and three bent the toe link"

In a post-race interview with NASCAR, Busch talked about Christopher Bell being faster than him and doing a good job of bidding his time waiting for the No.8 RCR driver to make some mistakes. Kyle Busch once again mentioned that Bell had better tires, making his car "a tick faster" than he was.

Kyle Busch finished at the 5th position at the 2025 COTA race and he currently stands at 9th place in NASCAR's Cup Series table.

