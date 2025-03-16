Is there a NASCAR race today? Pennzoil 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series | 16-03-2025

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on Sunday, March 16, as the action at the season’s fifth points-paying weekend continues at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s (March 15) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Pennzoil 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, the defending winner of last year’s Pennzoil 400, will start 10th this weekend and look to win again.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway predicts a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high temperature of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Pennzoil 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Pennzoil 400

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series fifth race of the season:

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Garage open

12:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400 (267 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in North Las Vegas, Nevada, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Pennzoil 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#71 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #2 - Austin Cindric #8 - Kyle Busch #43 - Erik Jones #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Josh Berry #24 - William Byron #38 - Zane Smith #5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #60 - Ryan Preece #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #16 - AJ Allmendinger #1 - Ross Chastain #23 - Bubba Wallace #4 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #19 - Chase Briscoe #77 - Carson Hocevar #41 - Cole Custer #6 - Brad Keselowski #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #54 - Ty Gibbs #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #34 - Todd Gilliland #7 - Justin Haley #35 - Riley Herbst #51 - Cody Ware #12 - Ryan Blaney

