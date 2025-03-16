Is there a NASCAR race today? Pennzoil 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series | 16-03-2025

  • home icon
Is there a NASCAR race today? Pennzoil 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 16, 2025 07:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on Sunday, March 16, as the action at the season’s fifth points-paying weekend continues at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s (March 15) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Pennzoil 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, the defending winner of last year’s Pennzoil 400, will start 10th this weekend and look to win again.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway predicts a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high temperature of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Pennzoil 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Pennzoil 400

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series fifth race of the season:

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Garage open

12:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400 (267 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in North Las Vegas, Nevada, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Pennzoil 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #71 - Michael McDowell
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #8 - Kyle Busch
  5. #43 - Erik Jones
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #21 - Josh Berry
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #38 - Zane Smith
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #60 - Ryan Preece
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #10 - Ty Dillon
  18. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #4 - Noah Gragson
  22. #3 - Austin Dillon
  23. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  24. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  25. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  28. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  29. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #7 - Justin Haley
  34. #35 - Riley Herbst
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Edited by Yash Soni
