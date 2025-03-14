Kyle Busch's spouse Samantha joins the "We listen but we don't judge" trend as daughter Lennix wanders in game zone with an empty card 

Kyle Busch and his family are currently in Las Vegas ahead of the Pennzoil 400 scheduled on March 17, 2025. The No.8 driver's wife Samantha Busch recently posted glimpses of the family's time in Vegas via her Instagram Stories.

Using one of her IG stories as a cue to join the "We listen but we don't judge trend", Samantha Busch added a clip of her daughter Lennix wandering in a game zone and attempting to play multiple games. However, the hilarious aspect of it all was that Lennix's gaming card didn't have any funds. Sharing the video, Kyle Busch's better half wrote:

"We listen and we don't judge...Her card ran out about 20 mins ago but she has no idea and I'm not buying her another one"

Kyle Busch's wife joins popular TikTok trend via latest IG story (Image via Instagram/ @samanthabusch)

Following the game zone story, Samantha Busch added another video featuring Lennix wherein the 2-year-old is walking hand-in-hand with her father Kyle Busch. Lennix has a shopping bag in her hand that slips by her and she rushes to pick it up. Resonating with her daughter's love for shopping, Samantha wrote:

"Met someone who like to shop more than me. Not letting go of her bag for anything."

Samantha Busch shares daughter Lennix's love for shopping (Image via Instagram/ @samanthabusch)

Kyle and Samantha Busch met in 2007 at a racing event when the latter was working as a promotional model and the No. 8 driver was a participant. The duo started dating in 2008 and tied the knot on December 31, 2010. They share 2 children; Brexton Locke (born in May 2015) and Lennix Key (born in May 2022).

"Comparison steals joy—run your own race": Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares 5 important lessons she'll teach her children

Samantha Busch often shares hilarious POV reels, photos from the racetrack, fashion inspos, and healthy recipes on Instagram. Additionally, she is also the author of 'Fighting Infertility' a memoir detailing her and Kyle Busch's struggle with infertility, miscarriage, and IVF.

The Richard Childress Racing driver's wife also owns a clothing brand called Shop Samantha Busch. Additionally, she and Kyle Busch offer monetary assistance to couples facing infertility and seeking to undergo IVF treatments via their non-profit organization called The Bundle of Joy Fund.

In addition to sharing the Busch family's outing in Las Vegas, Samantha Busch recently shared a reel, revealing the important lessons she will always reinforce in her children. Samantha mentioned those lessons in her caption stating:

"Comparison steals joy—run your own race. Confidence comes from within, not from others’ opinions. Boundaries are healthy, and setting them isn’t selfish. Not everyone will like you, and that’s perfectly okay. Most importantly—the only approval that truly matters is God’s."

She added that the lessons were to raise "strong, self-assured, and faith-filled humans".

In addition to the non-negotiable lessons for her children, Kyle Busch's better half revealed that she's living in her "unbothered era" and it feels good. Samantha Busch mentioned that something about getting older shifts one's perspective on approval-seeking behavior and channeling on what truly brings one happiness.

Putting forth her definition of confidence, Samantha wrote:

"Confidence isn’t about likes, fitting in, or meeting others’ expectations. It’s about knowing who you are, owning your story, and choosing peace over people-pleasing."

The video of Samantha Busch's latest IG post talking about important life lessons and confidence features her in a striped navy blue dress paired with long, black boots, making for a bold fashion statement.

