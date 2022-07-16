"As soon as you step her out, she’s gone" - Kurt Busch ready for challenges with Next Gen car as he aims for a strong finish at Ambetter 301

As NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for the Ambetter 301, many drivers seem wary of their performance on the 1-mile-long track, but not Kurt Busch. The veteran has had a decent showing in the 2022 Cup Series season and expects to comfortably make the playoffs after securing a win earlier this year at Kansas.

With seven races left in the normal season until the playoffs, the 23XI Racing driver aims to build on a solid foundation ahead of the 301-lap race. The 43-year-old's past performances at 'The Magic Mile' have been impressive with three wins under his belt along with fifteen top-10s and eight top-5s. This year marks Busch's 39th start at the track situated in Loudon, New Hampshire.

The #45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD driver elaborated on what made New Hampshire Motor Speedway notoriously difficult with drivers of all experience levels and said:

“It’s mainly the corner entry and the braking zones at New Hampshire, and then, turn three seems to get rougher and rougher each year, just with settling or track aging. It makes it a challenge to carve through there. If you get that right, that usually leads to a good day.”

The Las Vegas, Nevada native also touched on the Next Gen car's debut at the track this weekend, with teams and drivers having no historical data or experience to fall back on. He said:

“As a race unfolds, there are so many challenges with this new car you’ve got to be ready to roll and be quick on your feet. The NextGen car, it doesn’t like to be sideways. As soon as you step her out, she’s gone. The old car, you were rewarded with how far you could get her sideways because of the side force and the aero side. It’s a different feel, and it’s been a big challenge this year.”

Kurt Busch implies Ambetter 301's importance ahead of 2022 Cup Series season finale at Phoenix

23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch was also wary of the importance of this Sunday's Ambetter 301 ahead of a closing 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. New Hampshire Motor Speedway is similar to Phoenix Raceway in terms of lack of banking and length, where the season finale is scheduled to take place.

Teams and drivers can use the Loudon track to gather data and experience ahead of the season finale, as Busch explained, saying:

“You can use it as a sister racetrack to Phoenix. Phoenix is the championship race, and New Hampshire is the same style track, it’s a flat, one-mile track. It’s an important, sneaky race because of how you can use it as prep for a championship run.”

Catch Kurt Busch racing in the Ambetter 301 when it goes live from New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET on the USA Network.

