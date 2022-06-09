"Be who you are" - Kyle Petty has a simple piece of advice for Ross Chastain after antics at St. Louis

Ross Chastain has been the sweetheart of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 29-year-old watermelon farmer from Alva, Florida has had a dream journey into the highest echelon of stock car racing this year.

After making his Cup Series debut in 2017, Chastain never had machinery capable of winning races underneath him. This year, however, the tides changed as Trackhouse Racing burst onto the scene backed by former driver Justin Marks and rap sensation Pitbull at the reigns. With a car capable of winning races, Chastain has shown he has what it takes to win. His aggressive style is loved by many, however, last weekend things got a little out of hand.

Chastain had a race to forget at the World Wide Technology Raceway as he repeatedly ran into cars in the Enjoy Illionois 300 presented by TicketSmarter. The No.1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was visibly downbeat and apologetic after the race.

There has been a lot of talk around the incidents involving Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and him. The latest on this topic comes from NASCAR legend Kyle Petty, who recently appeared on the NASCAR on NBC podcast and said:

“If I’m Justin [Marks], I’m saying, don’t change, dude. Put that uniform back on, put that helmet on and be who you are, and that’s what you need to do.”

Listen to the podcast below:

Nate Ryan @nateryan



Here’s a clip (full podcast audio at this link On the latest ⁦ @NASCARonNBC ⁩ Podcast, ⁦ @kylepetty ⁩ explained why his advice as a team owner to ⁦ @RossChastain ⁩ would be “Don’t change, dude. Keep racing the way you are” after Gateway.Here’s a clip (full podcast audio at this link apple.co/3MqmcyH ): On the latest ⁦@NASCARonNBC⁩ Podcast, ⁦@kylepetty⁩ explained why his advice as a team owner to ⁦@RossChastain⁩ would be “Don’t change, dude. Keep racing the way you are” after Gateway.Here’s a clip (full podcast audio at this link apple.co/3MqmcyH): https://t.co/LqYoYqtHMb

Petty went on to put himself in team owner Justin Marks' shoes and advised Ross Chastain to express himself freely on track.

Ross Chastain announces new partnership with Seminis Seeds ahead of Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain took to Twitter to announce his latest partnership with Seminis Seeds ahead of this weekend's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California.

Chatain belongs to a long-running family of watermelon farmers and is known for his signature watermelon smashing celebrations in Victory Lane. The 29-year-old elaborated on the partnership and wrote:

“I am excited to share my new partnership with @SeminisSeeds. From using their products on the farm to smashing their melons in VL, we are working together to show our support for farmers across the country!”

See the tweet below:

Ross Chastain @RossChastain #TeamBayerVeg #ad twitter.com/seminisseeds/s… Seminis Seeds-US/CA @SeminisSeeds whose family grows Seminis watermelons - so he knows high performance! Keep an eye out for the Melon Man this season! We proudly raced into our endorsement of @NASCAR driver @RossChastain this weekend at WWTR in St. Louis. Ross is an eighth-generation watermelon growerwhose family grows Seminis watermelons - so he knows high performance! Keep an eye out for the Melon Man this season! We proudly raced into our endorsement of @NASCAR driver @RossChastain this weekend at WWTR in St. Louis. Ross is an eighth-generation watermelon grower🍉 whose family grows Seminis watermelons - so he knows high performance! Keep an eye out for the Melon Man this season! https://t.co/hLB84hd0Mw I am excited to share my new partnership with @SeminisSeeds . From using their products on the farm to smashing their melons in VL, we are working together to show our support for farmers across the country! #WeLoveFarmers I am excited to share my new partnership with @SeminisSeeds. From using their products on the farm to smashing their melons in VL, we are working together to show our support for farmers across the country! #WeLoveFarmers #TeamBayerVeg #ad twitter.com/seminisseeds/s…

Seminis Seeds is a developer, grower, and marketer of fruit and vegetable seeds, with its hybrids claiming to increase overall crop yields and limit spoilage. The organization also develops sustainable innovations for farmers across the world, which are then passed onto the end consumer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far