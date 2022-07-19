"We all let our tempers get the best of us" - Brad Keselowski says he will talk with Austin Dillon 'privately' after run-in at Ambetter 301

The Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saw owner-operator Brad Keselowski finish in solid seventh place in the 301-lap-long race. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver and co-owner pinned last weekend's race down as one of the best executed races from the team in the 2022 season.

Frustration also crept in at points in the race when Keselowski made contact with Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon on one of the restarts. The Rochester Hills, Michigan native was seen losing his cool during a caution period in the race when the #3 Bass Pro Shop's Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Dillon tried to slam doors with his #6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang.

Keselowski went on to slam Dillon off the track after initial contact was made, which resulted in damage to both cars as well as a punctured front left tire for the RFK Racing driver. He went on to elaborate the incident as well as his race in an interview, saying:

“Hot in the cars and we all let our tempers get the best of us. We had a decent day here. The Kohler Generators Ford Mustang climbed really far that last run. I think we went from somewhere around the late teens and 20’s up to seventh on that last run. I am proud of our team for the effort today. It was certainly an up and down day today and it was good to finish on an up note.”

When asked about his thoughts on Austin Dillon not appreciating his racing style, Brad Keselowski also avoided making any comments to the media, saying:

“I will talk to him privately. I don’t need to be a jerk over the media.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Brad Keselowski reviews his top-10 finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski exhibited mixed emotions after the 301-lap-long Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last Sunday. The 38-year-old driver finished in seventh place and credited his and his team's execution during the race.

Keselowski also elaborated on how he thought the race they executed should've seen them in Victory Lane, provided their car had enough speed, and said:

“Pit crew today was realy strong, put us in position. Then we took four tires and in the last run I was driving the hell out of it, on fire in the car, didn’t make any mistakes and got upto seventh. If we had this kind of execution with a really fast car, I’d be a win.’’

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Brad Keselowski on a top-10 finish and then what caused the rift with Austin Dillon: Brad Keselowski on a top-10 finish and then what caused the rift with Austin Dillon: https://t.co/z0Uu4vSPbG

Watch Brad Keselowski drive in the upcoming weekend's M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far