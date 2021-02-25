Bristol Dirt Race to feature USAC champion Chris Windom in Cup debut 

The much-anticipated Bristol Dirt Race on March 28 will see USAC champion Chris Windom make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Rick Ware Racing.

Windom, an Illinois native, will take the driving duties of the No. 15 Chevrolet with NOS Energy Drink serving as the sponsor.

We are excited to add Triple Crown Champion @WindomChris, along with @NosEnergyDrink to the RWR Family for the @BMSupdates inaugural @FoodCity Dirt Race! https://t.co/H3yE7IQ4f6 — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) February 23, 2021

Chris Windom is excited about the opportunity and hopes to put his prior experience racing on dirt to good use in the Bristol Dirt Race.

“I’m very excited for this unique opportunity with RWR. Not only to race in the NASCAR Cup Series, but to be a part of the first time they race Bristol on dirt is really cool. Hopefully, my previous dirt experience will give me a head start out of the gate,” Windom said in a release.

Windom is considered by many as a dirt racing veteran. During the last season, he became only the seventh driver to win the USAC Triple Crown, comprising of Silver Crown, Sprint Car, and Midget Car Series (all run on dirt).

While the Bristol Dirt Race may mark the 30-year-old's first outing in the Cup Series, Windom has five career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series from 2017-2018.

The Bristol Dirt Race will be NASCAR's first premier series dirt-race since 1970.

Bristol Dirt Race: What to expect from Chris Windom

The announcement of RWR roping in Chris Windom for the Bristol Dirt Race might just prove to be a masterstroke.

Windom has got heaps of experience working his way around a dirt track, and the fact that he has nothing to lose racing for RWR in the one-off Bristol Dirt Race might just work in his favor.

Rick Ware, the owner of RWR, is hopeful of a good showing from Windom in the Bristol Dirt Race.

"Chris is an established dirt racer, whose achievements surpass many. I’m looking forward to seeing him race, and hopefully bring home a good finish,” Rick Ware said.

Until now, Kyle Larson, the No. 5 driver for Hendrick Motorsports, was an overwhelming favorite for the Bristol Dirt Race, but with Chris Wendom's inclusion, it should make for an intriguing contest.

The Bristol Dirt Race will be the second race this season to have practice and qualifying. The 63rd annual Daytona 500 was the first race that had practice and qualifying.

