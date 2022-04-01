Bubba Wallace Jr.'s team returns to its tuition program with Dr. Pepper for 2022

23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace Jr. and popular aerated beverage Dr. Pepper have rekindled their interest in the 23XI SPEED Institute Tuition Program for 2022.

The team currently has Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch driving for them, both of whom come from humble backgrounds. The tuition program aims to provide students with monetary aid in the field of their choice in the motor sports industry.

A total of 23 college students are eligible for $5000 each, and two students will also be offered an internship with the Michael Jordan-owned racing outfit.

The program was started in 2021 to fulfill the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals of the team. Bubba Wallace Jr., one of the 23XI drivers, is widely known for his activism against racism and inclusion throughout the sport.

Dr. Pepper also has a storied history of supporting academic brilliance, with the company having awarded upwards of $13 million to worthy students since 2008.

Derek Dabrowski, vice president of brand marketing for the beverage brand, was thrilled with the partnership and said:

“Tuition giveaways have been a rewarding part of the Dr. Pepper mission for over a decade, and we are thrilled to continue this program with 23XI, we look forward to again providing deserving students with financial help as they pursue their dreams and shape the future of motorsports for years to come.”

23XI Racing president Steve Lauletta echoed Dabrowski's thoughts and said:

“23XI Racing was founded with more in mind than just being competitive on the race track, and the Dr Pepper Tuition Program continues to be a key example of the impact our team and our partners are dedicated to making within the motorsports industry."

To apply to the program, students must be between 18 and 24 years of age. Students must also be pursuing a career in marketing, communications, human resources, finance, engineering or trade disciplines in the automotive industry.

Those who meet these standards simply have to make a video of themselves explaining why they should receive the tuition award and submit it by May 13, 2022.

For more information, visit:

https://www.23xispeedinstitute.com/drpepper

Bubba Wallace Jr. to run a Dr. Pepper livery for the Toyota Owners 400

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. will sport a Dr. Pepper sponsored livery on his No. 23 Toyota Camry for the upcoming Toyota Owners 400. The only African-American driver in the Cup Series has not had the best of seasons in 2022 as he and his team have been on a run of bad luck.

Bubba Wallace Jr. will be looking forward to a good result this weekend. Catch him at the Toyota Owners 400 at 3:30 p.m. EST this Sunday.

