Corey LaJoie reveals NASCAR's next major change to the Next Gen car

The NASCAR Cup Series saw one of the biggest changes in the history of stock car racing ahead of the 2022 season. The governing body introduced the seventh generation of Cup Series cars, also known as the 'Next Gen' cars, for drivers to get used to this year.

Drivers, teams, and fans saw these brand new machines testing on track in 2021 before being introduced into the highest echelon of stock car racing. With half of the regular season already behind us, it is safe to say that the new concept has largely delivered on its promises. The new car has enabled drivers to follow and race each other easily and has been safer during impacts on the track as well.

NASCAR @NASCAR We're thankful for the safety of these Next Gen cars. We're thankful for the safety of these Next Gen cars. https://t.co/NuzgMVbGPL

This was clearly evident in the first race of the season at Daytona International Speedway, where multiple cars were in contention for the victory. As with every new concept, a few things need ironing out, the biggest of which lies in the ability of the car at short tracks like Richmond and Martinsville.

The Next Gen car has seffured from dirty air and difficulty in overtaking on these mile-long ovals. Corey LaJoie from Spire Motorsports recently gave fans an insight into what the governing body has been doing to change just that.

Davey Segal @DaveyCenter



"I think that NASCAR is working on getting rid of the (rear) diffuser. Taking a little more downforce off these cars when we go back to Richmond and Martinsville." @CoreyLaJoie shared possible changes for short tracks later this season on #StackingPennies this week:"I think that NASCAR is working on getting rid of the (rear) diffuser. Taking a little more downforce off these cars when we go back to Richmond and Martinsville." .@CoreyLaJoie shared possible changes for short tracks later this season on #StackingPennies this week:💭 "I think that NASCAR is working on getting rid of the (rear) diffuser. Taking a little more downforce off these cars when we go back to Richmond and Martinsville."

LaJoie recently appeared on the Stacking Pennies podcast where he highlighted the changes being made, saying:

“I think that NASCAR is working on getting rid of the (rear) diffuser. Taking a little more downforce off these cars when we go back to Richmond and Martinsville. If we keep the cars a little less stuck to the the race track because now we have 25% more rubber on the ground due to wider wheels. I think if we took some downforce off to match, you’ll have some comers and goers and should make the short tracks a little bit more as we’re accustom to seeing.”

NASCAR quickly adapting to Next Gen car

Credit where credit is due, NASCAR has turned on the afterburners while working towards ironing out the kinks in the Next Gen car's armor. The governing body has had a reputation for being slow to adapt to the times, however, this has not been the case with the new cars.

This is evident by the decreasing number of flat tires on track, as well as teams finally starting to get the hang of the single lug-nut wheels.

With the upcoming changes for short-track racing, the 2022 season could get even spicier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far