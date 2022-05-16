"It's always a good thing" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks Joey Logano's last lap antics at Darlington Raceway are "great for business"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finds himself in the privileged spot of the motorsport pundit where whatever he says makes a huge impact in the sport. After a controversial finish to the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Dale Jr. made his thoughts clear on the same as well.

The 400-mile-long race at Darlington saw William Byron and Joey Logano approach the white flag with the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the lead. Logano closed the gap on Byron on fresher tires and went on to bump the latter into the wall, ending his race, while the Penske driver took the checkered flag in P1.

This has divided many opinions amongst fans and drivers. Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the topic on his podcast The Dale Jr. Download where he seems to agree with Logano. He said:

“That kind of finish gets people talking. Contact and aggression, it’s always a good thing, it’s great for business, right or wrong whether you agree with what happened or not, I think the more that the better.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always embodied the aggressive and take-no-prisoners style of racing that his father was known for. Since Earnhardt Sr. was also known as The Intimidator, it's no surprise his son is following in his footsteps.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares heartfelt father-son story

Being the son of The Intimidator, the world must have never let Dale Earnhardt Jr. forget who his father was. Dale Jr. has always been candid about the complex relationship he had with his dad, both on the racetrack and in his personal life.

It is rare to see people of influence open up about their personal lives on social media, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. did just that when former NASCAR Cup Series driver Danica Patrick asked him about his relationship with his father. Earnhardt Jr. went on to narrate a story on Patrick's podcast Pretty Intense about the time he wrote an article about his dad and gave it to him. He said:

“So I asked him if I could see him for a second. He’s up in his office at DEI. I go up there with that piece of paper, and I said, ‘Hey, I got this thing I wrote, and it’s about you. I want to put it in the Winston Cup Scene in a couple weeks, and I just need to make sure you’re ok with it.’ He takes it, and he reads it, and he stands up, and he starts walking around reading it and he says, ‘You know, we never tell each other how we feel about each other, but in reading this, I know exactly how you feel.’”

Look out for more such takes on NASCAR from Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download.

