"Enough was enough" - NASCAR President addresses Ross Chastain-Denny Hamlin feud last weekend at St. Louis

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen plenty of action and drama over the first half of the season. Last weekend's Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter proved to be no different. The 300-mile-long race saw decent racing throughout the pack, however, the highlights of the day came courtesy of Ross Chastain.

The Trackhouse Racing driver had a scruffy day at the World Wide Technology Raceway where he managed to run into multiple drivers. The first incident took place when the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was unable to pass Denny Hamlin, thus resulting in him tapping Hamlin's rear bumper. This sent the Joe Gibbs Racing driver into the wall, almost ending his race.

The second incident came when Chastain managed to spin Chase Elliott out on one of the restarts. It is safe to say Chastain did not make a lot of friends that day.

These run-ins on the track meant Hamlin held up Chastain on numerous occasions during the race. The retaliation from the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver was such that both drivers almost came to a stop on the track, trying to block and avoid each other.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps took notice of the situation in the race and elaborated on how the sport allows a certain degree of 'self-policing'. Phelps elaborated on the governing body's take on the incidents and said:

“I think the drivers do self-police. Ross [Chastain] obviously was apologetic, Denny [Hamlin] was angry. As long as that car is not being used as a weapon, we’ll review it and if we thought it stepped over the line, we would have done it (park one or both cars). You’ve probably heard the communication to the tower, enough was enough and things sorted themselves out.”

Watch the complete interview below:

It will be interesting to see the dynamic between the two drivers on track this weekend as NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this Sunday.

Ross Chastain to sport matching liveries at Sonoma Raceway as he prepares to race NASCAR Cup as well as Truck Series

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain will be looking for opportunities to smash a few more watermelons in Victory Lane as NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend. The Alva, Florida native will be appearing in both the Cup Series as well as Camping World Truck Series races, sporting a new livery shared in both his cars.

Watch Ross Chastain take on the competition at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at 4:00 pm EST on Sunday.

