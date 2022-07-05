"I just did a poor job" - Chase Elliott makes candid admission after finishing P2 at NASCAR KwikTrip 250 at Road America

After clinching the Pole on Saturday, Chase Elliott looked to be his usual dominant self on NASCAR's visit to Road America last weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has built up a reputation for being the one to beat on road courses, with last Sunday being no exception.

Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made In America, saw the Cup Series race on the 4-mile-long circuit in Wisconsin, with Elliott leading the opening stages. An issue with the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver's steering rack during the pace laps did not seem to affect the 26-year-old's pace. He went on to build up a sizeable lead of over 6 seconds on the field.

The second stage proved to be more or less identical to the first one, but things took a turn against the #9 crew in the final stage of the 250-mile-long race. Chase Elliott and his crew decided to pit on lap 43, with second-place man Tyler Reddick electing to do the same.

This marked the start of Reddick's charge to take the lead in the race, which he did 3 laps later as Elliott washed wide into turn 5 of the race track. The Dawsonville, Georgia native went onto elaborate post-race and said:

“I just did a poor job. When (Reddick) passed me, that was pretty much it. Congrats to him. I know they’ve been searching for that first win for some time, and that’s a special thing, too. I’m happy for him, he deserves it. He’s been really close. Happy for those guys.”

Tyler Reddick admits beating Chase Elliott on a road course was the cherry on top

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick, who has been a driver most fans believed was on the road to great success in NASCAR, finally got his first victory under his belt. The maiden win has been coming for the Corning, California driver on numerous occasions this year, only to be taken away in some shape or form.

Reddick admitted that beating Chase Elliott in Wisconsin last Sunday meant more as he has been one of the best on road courses over the years. In the last 15 road-course events, Elliott has managed to win 7, which highlights his proficiency on the twisty stuff. Reddick elaborated post-race and said:

“It certainly does. He’s been the guy that’s won more road courses over the last couple of years than anybody. Behind him, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain, guys that are really good on road courses.”

NASCAR revisits Atlanta Motor Speedway this coming weekend for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart.

