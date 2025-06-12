"I really want to make this home": Katherine Legge makes intentions clear after NASCAR switch from IndyCar

After ending her IndyCar stint at the end of the last season, Katherine Legge began her NASCAR 2025 Cup Series campaign in March. While her NASCAR career has taken a turbulent start, the veteran driver revealed her intentions to remain in stock car racing, speaking ahead of the Viva México 250 race.

The English-born driver is a versatile racer whose resume spans four Indianapolis 500s and podiums at endurance classics like the Rolex 24 and 12 Hours of Sebring. She first raced in stock cars with four Xfinity starts in 2018, then moved to the Cup Series this year when her Indy 500 bid didn't materialize.

With sponsor support, Legge now juggles part-time rides in both Cup and Xfinity, determined to make NASCAR her new home. Katherine Legge's love affair with stock cars began in those initial Xfinity outings, after a 14th-place finish at Road America in 2018. She recalled her past outings, saying via NASCAR.com:

"I loved it and wanted to do more, I just didn't know how to go about it. I'm lucky that my sponsors pivoted with me and we're all in on NASCAR. It was something that I felt incredibly passionate about doing. I have so much fun doing it and am so motivated. I'm working hard at it. I really want to make this home."

Her Cup Series debut came at Phoenix Raceway for Live Fast Motorsports in the No. 78 Chevrolet. She earned invaluable experience and ran 210 out of the 312 laps after a contact forced her to settle for a 30th-place result. Talking about her NASCAR switch, Live Fast co-owner B.J. McLeod said (via NASCAR):

"It's the toughest thing she's ever come across… the group of drivers that get to do (race) every week are truly some of the best in the world... Even if she's equally talented, she doesn't get to race every week. She is the only part-timer that's trying to get out there, get up to speed, and she has very limited stock-car experience."

While Phoenix remains Legge's only Cup race in 2025, she has also branched into the Xfinity Series with Jordan Anderson Racing. The British driver has already competed in four races this year and plans to race in Atlanta and Indianapolis in July.

Katherine Legge returns to the Cup Series as Mexico City looms as her next test

Katherine Legge (32) before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Source: Imagn

Katherine Legge's next Cup race test arrives this Sunday, June 15, at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, NASCAR's first international points race since 1958. She will pilot the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports, sponsored by e.l.f Cosmetics in the Viva Mexico 250, with George Ingram continuing as crew chief.

Legge hopes the Xfinity Series experience and a win at this very circuit will accelerate her learning curve. While she is not happy with her rocky start in NASCAR, McLeod emphasizes the goal for the 78 team in Mexico (via NASCAR):

"Bottom line, I'm not going there looking to outpace anyone. What I'm expecting is to go there and give her a solid car so that she can learn and develop her skills and try to get her closer to reaching her goals."

Following Mexico City, Legge's Cup Series schedule includes Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Richmond, within the next two months.

