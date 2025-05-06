Joey Logano offers sarcastic “truce” to MLB's Chipper Jones in smug trophy post

Joey Logano seems to have buried the hatchet with MLB icon Chipper Jones, though not without a jab. A day after the Hall of Famer praised his Texas victory, the Team Penske driver thanked him for the wishes and offered a cheeky truce on social media.
It all began after Talladega, where Logano was slammed for a mid-race radio rant targeting teammate Austin Cindric. Chipper Jones, a longtime NASCAR follower, took to X to blast Logano's behavior. But after Logano bounced back at Texas with a dominant win, the MLB great congratulated him publicly, calling it a 'masterful win' and praising his sportsmanship.
Shortly after Chipper's post made the rounds online, Joey Logano reshared it with a mock-humble caption:
"I always knew you would become a 22 fan! Thanks!! Truce?"
He paired the humorous response with an image of himself, smirking with the cowboy hat winner's trophy from the Würth 400.
The drama started during Stage 2 at Talladega when Logano vented on the team radio over Cindric's refusal to push him to win the stage. The No. 22 driver was caught calling the situation 'f***ing stupid,' which rubbed many the wrong way.
Chipper Jones was among those who didn't hold back and expressed his disappointment on X. The MLB legend criticized Logano's attitude and called his actions unbecoming of a leader, while Logano was seemingly surprised by the reaction. But following Logano's Texas victory, Jones offered a shift in tone.
Joining in the light-hearted reconciliation was teammate Austin Cindric, who also posted a photo of himself alongside Logano and replied directly to Chipper's post:
"We are so back! @joeylogano"
It marked a full-circle moment, turning a moment of Team Penske's intra-team friction into an oddly wholesome reunion.
Joey Logano reflects on emotional rollercoaster after dominating Texas
Joey Logano's Texas win wasn't just a personal statement to his critics, but came after a dominant 2025 season that didn't bear him any results. Team Penske's #22 had only one top-10 finish in the first 13 races of the Cup before Texas.
Despite leading a total of 284 laps, fourth-most behind only Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and William Byron, he stood 11th in the standings.
Texas finally saw it all come together. After leading zero laps for most of the day, he surged ahead late and led seven of the final eight laps to secure his 37th career victory.
The win came just one week after finishing last due to a DQ at Talladega for a rear spoiler violation, proving that the highs and lows in NASCAR often blur together.
Appearing on NASCAR's The Day After, Joey Logano was asked about the emotional arc of the Chipper Jones drama and his own inconsistent season. He gave a candid reply:
"It's a total roller coaster. It's unbelievable how quickly it goes up and down. Just as quickly as we won this week, next week could be the complete opposite and then we could win again. It's just how our sport works. It's hard to get on a roll." (8:38 onwards)
His comments reflect not just the sport's unpredictability but Logano's mental resilience in turning the criticism into fuel.
The win helps Logano jump to ninth in the Cup Series standings with 288 points, a much-needed boost that may finally ignite his campaign that’s been long on speed but short on results.
