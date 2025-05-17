Kyle Busch's wife wonders if other moms are being called 'bruh' by their kids

Samantha Busch, wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, shared an amusing anecdote of her son calling her 'bruh' and questioned if the hilarious predicament is something other moms face. She addressed the experience in her Instagram handle, where she often posts about her family life to an audience of over 270k followers.

Samantha first met Kyle in 2007 when she was a promotional model for Chevrolet. The pair began dating soon and three years later, they got married on New Year's Eve, 2010. They welcomed their first child, Brexton Locke Busch, in 2015. In 2022, they were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Lennix Key Busch.

On Friday, May 16, Samantha featured her latest Instagram reel in her story and paired it with the following caption:

"Moms, I can't be the only one who gets called Bruh🙄🤣"

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reacts to being called 'Bruh' by her son. Source: @Instagram/samanthabusch

The reel captured a short clip of Samantha posing in front of the mirror while playfully addressing her son's unique habit. The reel's subtext read:

"Samantha to Everyone, Sam to my close friends, Sam a Luch to my family, Mama Cita to my husband, Mama to my daughter, Bruh to my son"

Samantha Busch is a staunch advocate for In Vitro Fertilisation, as it was the way by which Brexton was conceived. Following a failed miscarriage in 2018, Kyle Busch and Samantha opted for a surrogate to birth their second child. To help other couples with IVF treatments, the pair have setup a charitable organisation called 'Bundle of Joy', where they've helped the births of over 100 babies so far.

Samantha recently celebrated Mother's Day with a hearfelt post offering a message of hope to all women on maternal path.

Samantha celebrates new sponsorship for Kyle Busch and their son Brexton

Samantha expressed her excitement in adding a brand new sponsor for Kyle Busch and their son Brexton. Starkist Co. announced the partnership that will have the brand featured in Busch's fire suit during NASCAR events, as well as Brexton's race car and fire suits.

Samantha commented on the collaboration and highlighted Starkist's convenient protein-packed Tuna pouches as a great fit for their busy schedules.

"Life moves fast for our family, and I am always looking for simple, healthy ways to get more protein into our diet," she said. "StarKist pouches are our go-to. They offer a great source of protein and just make it easy to eat well. We are excited to inspire our fans by showing how we bring StarKist along for the ride," she said via PRNnewswire.com.

Brexton is an emerging talent in the world of dirt track racing. The nine year old recently bagged his first A-class Micro Sprint victory at US 24 Speedway. Kyle Busch celebrated the milestone with a pride-filled post on social media.

