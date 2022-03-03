×
NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Weather forecast for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Cars race on the backstretch during the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil Oil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 03, 2022 02:05 PM IST
News

The West Swing races of the 2022 NASCAR season are well underway. Drivers and teams went racing in Fontana last weekend and are going to be battling for the checkered flag in Sin City this Sunday.

The West Swing races take place on the west coast of the country, which is predominantly covered with vast deserts and dry climatic conditions. Thus, the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube should have no threat of rain to play spoil-sport. Here are the weather predictions for race day:

Sunday, March 6, 2022: Cool with sunshine and patchy clouds with a high of 60°F and a low of 43°F.

NASCAR, in the interest of safety, does not allow any races to start or continue in rainy conditions on oval tracks.

The last time we rolled the 🎲 in Las Vegas...We made @NASCAR_Trucks Series history. #WednesdayMotivation #1234Finish #TeamToyota #NASCAR https://t.co/mR5m3fFxRD

Las Vegas, however, has been known to produce some windy weather conditions over the past few years, which could hamper cars on track. This is not as big a problem as rain but could surely add another variable to the race this Sunday.

Full list of drivers for the 2022 NASCAR Pennzoil 400

The 2022 iteration of Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will host thirty-seven cars for the Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6. Here is the complete list of drivers:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Garrett Smithley
  15. #16 - Daniel Hemric
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #44 - Greg Biffle
  31. #45 - Kurt Busch
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 Alex Bowman
  34. #51 Cody Ware
  35. #77 Josh Bilicki
  36. #78 BJ McLeod
  37. #99 Daniel Suarez

