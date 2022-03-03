NASCAR 2022 at Las Vegas: Weather forecast for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The West Swing races of the 2022 NASCAR season are well underway. Drivers and teams went racing in Fontana last weekend and are going to be battling for the checkered flag in Sin City this Sunday.

The West Swing races take place on the west coast of the country, which is predominantly covered with vast deserts and dry climatic conditions. Thus, the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube should have no threat of rain to play spoil-sport. Here are the weather predictions for race day:

Sunday, March 6, 2022: Cool with sunshine and patchy clouds with a high of 60°F and a low of 43°F.

NASCAR, in the interest of safety, does not allow any races to start or continue in rainy conditions on oval tracks.

Las Vegas, however, has been known to produce some windy weather conditions over the past few years, which could hamper cars on track. This is not as big a problem as rain but could surely add another variable to the race this Sunday.

Full list of drivers for the 2022 NASCAR Pennzoil 400

The 2022 iteration of Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will host thirty-seven cars for the Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6. Here is the complete list of drivers:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Daniel Hemric #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #44 - Greg Biffle #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 Alex Bowman #51 Cody Ware #77 Josh Bilicki #78 BJ McLeod #99 Daniel Suarez

