NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen International is set to host NASCAR’s Go Bowling at The Glen this weekend. The 25th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 21, 2022, for a 220-lap action-packed race.
Located in Watkins Glen, New York, the Watkins Glen International is a road course with 2.45 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1956 and features eight turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.
Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Xfinity Series, GT World Challenge America, and ARCA Menards Series.
The Go Bowling at The Glen will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 20, at 12:05 pm ET on USA Network and MRN. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 1:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Daniil Kvyat to lead Group A and Kimi Raikkonen to lead Group B in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Watkins Glen International.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Daniil Kvyat leading Group A and Kimi Raikkonen leading Group B.
The qualifying order for Go Bowling at The Glen has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Daniil Kvyat - 42.050
- Kyle Tilley - 37.250
- Mike Rockenfeller - 35.800
- AJ Allmendinger - 33.250
- Corey LaJoie - 29.550
- Todd Gilliland - 27.250
- Erik Jones - 26.250
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 23.450
- Tyler Reddick - 22.650
- Chase Briscoe - 20.350
- Austin Dillon - 17.750
- Bubba Wallace - 16.350
- Alex Bowman - 15.050
- Chris Buescher - 11.000
- Ross Chastain - 10.900
- Kyle Larson - 8.350
- Ryan Blaney - 6.600
- Joey Logano - 6.450
- Chase Elliott - 5.550
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- Kimi Raikkonen - 61.300
- Loris Hezemans - 40.650
- Joey Hand - 35.950
- Cody Ware - 34.350
- Ty Gibbs - 31.000
- Michael McDowell - 28.250
- Harrison Burton - 26.500
- Cole Custer - 23.700
- Ty Dillon - 22.900
- Justin Haley - 22.300
- Daniel Suarez - 18.850
- Brad Keselowski - 17.700
- Austin Cindric - 15.750
- Aric Almirola - 13.400
- Kyle Busch - 10.950
- William Byron - 9.450
- Denny Hamlin - 6.800
- Christopher Bell - 6.600
- Martin Truex Jr - 5.950
- Kevin Harvick - 4.950
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 20, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.