NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen International is set to host NASCAR’s Go Bowling at The Glen this weekend. The 25th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 21, 2022, for a 220-lap action-packed race.

Located in Watkins Glen, New York, the Watkins Glen International is a road course with 2.45 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1956 and features eight turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Xfinity Series, GT World Challenge America, and ARCA Menards Series.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kurt Busch (concussion) will miss both Watkins Glen & Daytona. NASCAR has said previously his waiver would continue into playoffs if he is among the 16 drivers who qualify for playoff field. So he could come back during first round & advance (likely would need to win). twitter.com/KurtBusch/stat… Kurt Busch (concussion) will miss both Watkins Glen & Daytona. NASCAR has said previously his waiver would continue into playoffs if he is among the 16 drivers who qualify for playoff field. So he could come back during first round & advance (likely would need to win). twitter.com/KurtBusch/stat… Ty Gibbs will continue to drive in place of Kurt Busch at Watkins Glen and Daytona as Busch recovers from a brain injury. Busch says he hopes to be back for the playoffs. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Ty Gibbs will continue to drive in place of Kurt Busch at Watkins Glen and Daytona as Busch recovers from a brain injury. Busch says he hopes to be back for the playoffs. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st…

The Go Bowling at The Glen will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 20, at 12:05 pm ET on USA Network and MRN. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 1:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Daniil Kvyat to lead Group A and Kimi Raikkonen to lead Group B in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying groups for Xfinity and Cup (as well as practice groups for Cup) for Watkins Glen: Qualifying groups for Xfinity and Cup (as well as practice groups for Cup) for Watkins Glen: https://t.co/f3jTAZa8Y8

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Daniil Kvyat leading Group A and Kimi Raikkonen leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Go Bowling at The Glen has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

Daniil Kvyat - 42.050 Kyle Tilley - 37.250 Mike Rockenfeller - 35.800 AJ Allmendinger - 33.250 Corey LaJoie - 29.550 Todd Gilliland - 27.250 Erik Jones - 26.250 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 23.450 Tyler Reddick - 22.650 Chase Briscoe - 20.350 Austin Dillon - 17.750 Bubba Wallace - 16.350 Alex Bowman - 15.050 Chris Buescher - 11.000 Ross Chastain - 10.900 Kyle Larson - 8.350 Ryan Blaney - 6.600 Joey Logano - 6.450 Chase Elliott - 5.550

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

Kimi Raikkonen - 61.300 Loris Hezemans - 40.650 Joey Hand - 35.950 Cody Ware - 34.350 Ty Gibbs - 31.000 Michael McDowell - 28.250 Harrison Burton - 26.500 Cole Custer - 23.700 Ty Dillon - 22.900 Justin Haley - 22.300 Daniel Suarez - 18.850 Brad Keselowski - 17.700 Austin Cindric - 15.750 Aric Almirola - 13.400 Kyle Busch - 10.950 William Byron - 9.450 Denny Hamlin - 6.800 Christopher Bell - 6.600 Martin Truex Jr - 5.950 Kevin Harvick - 4.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 20, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh