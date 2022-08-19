Create

NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 19, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Watkins Glen International is set to host NASCAR’s Go Bowling at The Glen this weekend. The 25th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, August 21, 2022, for a 220-lap action-packed race.

Located in Watkins Glen, New York, the Watkins Glen International is a road course with 2.45 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1956 and features eight turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

Apart from making a lone appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season, the track also hosts the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Xfinity Series, GT World Challenge America, and ARCA Menards Series.

Ty Gibbs will continue to drive in place of Kurt Busch at Watkins Glen and Daytona as Busch recovers from a brain injury. Busch says he hopes to be back for the playoffs. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st…

The Go Bowling at The Glen will feature 39 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 20, at 12:05 pm ET on USA Network and MRN. This will be followed by a qualifying session at 1:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Daniil Kvyat to lead Group A and Kimi Raikkonen to lead Group B in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Qualifying groups for Xfinity and Cup (as well as practice groups for Cup) for Watkins Glen: https://t.co/f3jTAZa8Y8

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with Daniil Kvyat leading Group A and Kimi Raikkonen leading Group B.

The qualifying order for Go Bowling at The Glen has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Daniil Kvyat - 42.050
  2. Kyle Tilley - 37.250
  3. Mike Rockenfeller - 35.800
  4. AJ Allmendinger - 33.250
  5. Corey LaJoie - 29.550
  6. Todd Gilliland - 27.250
  7. Erik Jones - 26.250
  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 23.450
  9. Tyler Reddick - 22.650
  10. Chase Briscoe - 20.350
  11. Austin Dillon - 17.750
  12. Bubba Wallace - 16.350
  13. Alex Bowman - 15.050
  14. Chris Buescher - 11.000
  15. Ross Chastain - 10.900
  16. Kyle Larson - 8.350
  17. Ryan Blaney - 6.600
  18. Joey Logano - 6.450
  19. Chase Elliott - 5.550

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Kimi Raikkonen - 61.300
  2. Loris Hezemans - 40.650
  3. Joey Hand - 35.950
  4. Cody Ware - 34.350
  5. Ty Gibbs - 31.000
  6. Michael McDowell - 28.250
  7. Harrison Burton - 26.500
  8. Cole Custer - 23.700
  9. Ty Dillon - 22.900
  10. Justin Haley - 22.300
  11. Daniel Suarez - 18.850
  12. Brad Keselowski - 17.700
  13. Austin Cindric - 15.750
  14. Aric Almirola - 13.400
  15. Kyle Busch - 10.950
  16. William Byron - 9.450
  17. Denny Hamlin - 6.800
  18. Christopher Bell - 6.600
  19. Martin Truex Jr - 5.950
  20. Kevin Harvick - 4.950

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 20, 2022, live on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...