NASCAR 25 team issues apology and urgent update after major force feedback problems hit players

The team behind iRacing Studios' NASCAR 25 released a public apology after players encountered serious force feedback issues with steering wheels. They added that the game's early access will be updated on each platform on 'top priority'.

The game's launch is set for next Tuesday (October 14) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC release to follow later. But some who purchased the Gold Edition reported missing features and gameplay inconsistencies. One glitch fans noticed was no force feedback on racing wheels and little vibration on controllers.

The NASCAR 25 game team shared an update on X following the fan criticism online, writing:

"We are aware of the force feedback issues with some wheels in NASCAR 25 and have been working through the night to get a fix into the pipeline as quickly as possible. We apologize to all our fans, and are working diligently with members of the community across many different channels to gather info and address as soon as we can. We will update everyone as soon as we have an estimated ETA on each platform. But, it is our top priority🔧"

The full game launch includes all four national series, Cup, Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA. Players can build their driver's career and design the paint schemes. The paint booth also allows customization of helmets and haulers, although team logos are drawn from a preloaded set.

The console versions aimed for 60 FPS. However, it is unclear if all consoles, like the less powerful Xbox Series S, will have 60 FPS. Triple-screen support is confirmed for PC, where it is set to release via Steam on November 11.

Fans react to NASCAR 25 issues after early release

NASCAR 25 is built by Monster Games, which is now part of iRacing Studios. The realistic and high-quality racing simulation game promised a fun and polished experience. However, some Golden Edition buyers are not happy. In addition to the feedback issues, fans have also reported other small issues with low frame rates, no burnouts, and performance stutters. Last month, some fans also criticized the game's soundtrack.

Those who paid for three days of early play of the NASCAR 25 game said that they feel shortchanged and asked for fixes.

"I really hope you do something special for the people that bought gold and are having a whole bunch of issues to making it unplayable even though we purchased something to have the game early," a fan wrote.

"How were issues like this not picked up during testing? I get the game being barebones being the first game but the game shouldn’t have been released if it wasn't finished," another shared.

NASCAR 25 was supposed to represent a fresh start for the franchise after a long gap since NASCAR 21:Ignition, the last failed game for the same genre, which was sarcastically titled "Voldemort" by the gaming community, alluding to the fictional lord of dark magic from the Harry Potter series who is also referred to as "He Who Must Not Be Named".

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

