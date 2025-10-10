NASCAR 25 team issues apology and urgent update after major force feedback problems hit players

The team behind iRacing Studios' NASCAR 25 released a public apology after players encountered serious force feedback issues with steering wheels. They added that the game's early access will be updated on each platform on 'top priority'.
The game's launch is set for next Tuesday (October 14) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC release to follow later. But some who purchased the Gold Edition reported missing features and gameplay inconsistencies. One glitch fans noticed was no force feedback on racing wheels and little vibration on controllers.
The NASCAR 25 game team shared an update on X following the fan criticism online, writing:
"We are aware of the force feedback issues with some wheels in NASCAR 25 and have been working through the night to get a fix into the pipeline as quickly as possible. We apologize to all our fans, and are working diligently with members of the community across many different channels to gather info and address as soon as we can. We will update everyone as soon as we have an estimated ETA on each platform. But, it is our top priority🔧"
The full game launch includes all four national series, Cup, Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA. Players can build their driver's career and design the paint schemes. The paint booth also allows customization of helmets and haulers, although team logos are drawn from a preloaded set.
The console versions aimed for 60 FPS. However, it is unclear if all consoles, like the less powerful Xbox Series S, will have 60 FPS. Triple-screen support is confirmed for PC, where it is set to release via Steam on November 11.
Fans react to NASCAR 25 issues after early release
NASCAR 25 is built by Monster Games, which is now part of iRacing Studios. The realistic and high-quality racing simulation game promised a fun and polished experience. However, some Golden Edition buyers are not happy. In addition to the feedback issues, fans have also reported other small issues with low frame rates, no burnouts, and performance stutters. Last month, some fans also criticized the game's soundtrack.
Those who paid for three days of early play of the NASCAR 25 game said that they feel shortchanged and asked for fixes.
"I really hope you do something special for the people that bought gold and are having a whole bunch of issues to making it unplayable even though we purchased something to have the game early," a fan wrote.
"How were issues like this not picked up during testing? I get the game being barebones being the first game but the game shouldn’t have been released if it wasn't finished," another shared.
NASCAR 25 was supposed to represent a fresh start for the franchise after a long gap since NASCAR 21:Ignition, the last failed game for the same genre, which was sarcastically titled "Voldemort" by the gaming community, alluding to the fictional lord of dark magic from the Harry Potter series who is also referred to as "He Who Must Not Be Named".
