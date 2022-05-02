"NASCAR and Anime, perfect combo." - Fans react to the strikingly yellow rain cover of Joey Logano's #22 Ford at Dover Motor Speedway

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 yesterday was cut short after rain showers forced the race to be red flagged, with drivers such as Joey Logano and Kyle Busch back in the pit lane. The much anticipated race is rescheduled to run at 12 p.m. EST on Monday.

The race might have been postponed, but NASCAR's official Twitter handle tried to keep the fans' excitement up for the rescheduled race on Monday by sharing a video, writing:

"Trying to spot the main character in an anime..."

NASCAR @NASCAR Trying to spot the main character in an anime... Trying to spot the main character in an anime... https://t.co/AYHNRRSYLz

The video featured cars parked in the pit lane of a wet Dover Motor Speedway where Joey Logano's No. 22 Ford Mustang sported the brightest yellow cover in a sea of black. The sole yellow car cover tempted the admin to joke about how easy spotting the main characters in anime series' is, hence the caption.

Logano drives the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang for Team Penske and yellow has been one of the distinguishing factors about the 31-year-old driver's car.

Fans were quick to pounce on the opportunity and replied to the tweet in typical social media fashion.

One fan was happy NASCAR had anime on its radar and wrote:

"As someone who watches anime and nascar i feel so included"

Chelsea Albertson @truexfangirl134 @NASCAR As someone who watches anime and nascar i feel so included @NASCAR As someone who watches anime and nascar i feel so included

Another anime fan took the time to write back and said:

"Lol that is funny I like because I am a fan of #nascar and yugioh."

Another fan joked about how Logano might be a certain type of character in an anime, writing:

"Joey Logano likely that guy who sits in the near back next to the window."

SBLVI🏈🏆ラムスファン𝟭𝟵𝟴𝟮 @Ramsfan1982 @NASCAR Joey Logano likely that guy who sits in the near back next to the window. @NASCAR Joey Logano likely that guy who sits in the near back next to the window. https://t.co/Vo2ES2Jxfm

Fans also hilariously tagged Cody Ware in their replies, implying ware was a fan of anime himself, writing:

"Does @CodyShaneWare run the nascar Twitter?"

Joey Logano talks about crashing out of the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Team Penske driver Joey Logano did not have the best weekend at Talladega Superspeedway for the 2022 GEICO 500. The No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver crashed out of the 500-mile race in its early stages and watched the rest of the laps from the sidelines.

Logano spoke to Noah Lewis of TSJ Sports after the crash and elaborated on what happened during his short stint on the track. He joked about his crash and said:

"I'm used to it cus I wreck at superspeedways a lot. I heard that! No, I it's, you kinda have just gotta brush em off and move forward right?"

Noah Lewis (NASCAR) @Noah_Lewis1



He talks about getting back to a “real race track” this weekend.



#NASCAR Whoops, @joeylogano thought I was saying he wrecked too much at Superspeedways, I promise I wasn’t.He talks about getting back to a “real race track” this weekend. Whoops, @joeylogano thought I was saying he wrecked too much at Superspeedways, I promise I wasn’t. 😂He talks about getting back to a “real race track” this weekend. #NASCAR https://t.co/uTG60bpoIT

Ross Chastain managed to win on 'Dega' this year around with a last lap dash to the line.

Edited by Adam Dickson