NASCAR insiders claim Michael Waltrip was “absolutely perfect” for All-Star cameo

Michael Waltrip grabbed the spotlight during NASCAR's 2025 All-Star weekend after he dropped the yellow flag during the promoter's caution. The two-time Daytona 500 winner delighted fans with an entertaining role during the race's strategic break and his cameo received high praise from NASCAR insiders.

Ad

With a packed crowd watching on and a prime-time broadcast in place, Waltrip was invited to wave the caution flag during the late-race caution under the North Wilkesboro lights. He dropped the flag on the track while waving it, bringing cars to a halt, with 34 Laps remaining.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The dramatics drew widespread approval, especially from the Performance Racing Network (PRN) Fast Talk team. NASCAR insider Doug Rice, joined by Brad Gillie and Kyle Petty, summarized the sentiment:

"He was perfect to do that. Absolutely perfect to play to the crowd about the optional flag... I don't know that there's anybody else in our sport that would have gone up there and had delivered the kind of performance." (21:17 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The moment came late in the race during the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Michael Waltrip, who had won on the Oval in 1996, returned to the flag stand as a Grand Marshal in his All-Star Winston jacket to commemorate that moment.

Before stepping up to the platform, Waltrip was seen signing autographs and high-fiving fans. Once up top, he gestured to the crowd, holding up five fingers, signaling five laps before the caution. He repeated the gesture a lap later, theatrically building anticipation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Petty added that the television broadcast highlighted the moment perfectly (via Fast Talk):

"TV did a really good job of that because they showed him signing autographs going to break one time. And then they showed him up in there and they showed him waving at the crowd trying to get them excited."(21:50 onwards)

Finally, he waved caution on Lap 216 of the 250-lap exhibition event, but what followed was a moment of unplanned humor. Waltrip's flag slipped from his grasp and fell on the racetrack, setting the stage for a tense battle between Joey Logano and Christopher Bell. While Michael Waltrip owned up to the fumble, some were unsure of his actions.

Ad

Kevin Harvick predicted Michael Waltrip's flag drop as Bell bests Logano after the caution

Clint Bowyer (left) talks with Michael Waltrip during AAA Texas 500 practice. Source: Imagn

Joey Logano led 139 laps in the race and was primed to win by not pitting on the promoter's caution. Christopher Bell, on the other hand, took two fresh right-side tires during the break with laps remaining as the North Wilkesboro track staff cleared the yellow flag Michael Waltrip dropped.

Ad

Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, however, took a more sceptical stance. Speaking on his Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, he said:

"When we heard that this was happening and Mikey was going to wave the caution flag... we told producer Chuck that we should tape the flag to Michael's hand or he was going to drop it on the racetrack. And it wound up on the racetrack," Harvick said. (19:59 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Fox commentator Mike Joy also threw a bit of shade, quipping on the broadcast that Waltrip "had one job." However, Joy acknowledged the fan enjoyment factor, as Waltrip's enthusiastic flag-waving and interactions from the stand became a highlight of NASCAR's All-Star night.

That caution brought the 23-car field together and set up a thrilling sprint to the finish. Team Penske's Logano and Ryan Blaney stayed out and led the charge, but Bell's strategy and tire call made the difference. After chasing down Logano in the final segment, Bell held on to claim the $1 million prize.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As the dust settles, Bell heads into Coca-Cola 600 weekend not just as the defending race winner, but now also the reigning All-Star victor. And thanks to Michael Waltrip, the 2025 All-Star race won't be forgotten soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.