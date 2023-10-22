NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar became the first driver to win four races in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after claiming the checkered flag at the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21.
In a dramatic Homestead-Truck race, Hocevar led 11 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.
With his fourth win of the season, Eckes qualified for the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway and received 51 points. He moved to second place in the points table with 4000 points.
After finishing P3 at Homestead, Corey Heim received 54 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 4000 points, with three wins and 12 top-five finishes.
Ben Rhodes, who finished runner-up, gained 37 points and moved third in the points table locking his NASCAR's championship 4 spot with 4000 points with one win and six top-five finishes.
Nick Sanchez, who started on pole, failed to capitalize on the advantage and finished P17. He gained 32 points and is sixth in the points table with 2225 points from two top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
See here for the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 22nd Truck Series race of the 2023 season:
- Corey Heim (P) - 4000
- Carson Hocevar (P) - 4000
- Ben Rhodes (P) - 4000
- Grant Enfinger (P) - 4000
- Christian Eckes (P) - 2268
- Nick Sanchez # (P) - 2225
- Zane Smith (P) - 2165
- Ty Majeski (P) - 2154
- Matt Crafton - 2141
- Matt Dibenedetto - 2102
- Chase Purdy - 539
- Stewart Friesen - 524
- Tanner Gray - 505
- Jake Garcia # - 497
- Taylor Gray # - 469
- Rajah Caruth # - 457
- Tyler Ankrum - 441
- Daniel Dye # - 384
- Hailie Deegan - 363
- Dean Thompson - 340
- Colby Howard - 324
- Bret Holmes - 303
- Lawless Alan - 293
- Bayley Currey- 254
- Timmy Hill - 222
- Jack Wood - 188
- Spencer Boyd - 165
- Kaden Honeycutt - 161
- Kris Wright - 150
- William Sawalich - 138
- Ryan Vargas - 114
- Jake Drew - 112
- Matt Mills - 108
- Conner Jones - 108
- Josh Reaume - 101
- Tyler Hill - 85
- Toni Breidinger - 55
- Mason Maggio - 53
- Jesse Love - 52
- Cory Roper - 45
- Marco Andretti - 37
- David Gilliland - 32
- Jonathan Shafer - 32
- Logan Bearden - 31
- Justin Carroll - 31
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, 2023.