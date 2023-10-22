NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar became the first driver to win four races in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after claiming the checkered flag at the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21.

In a dramatic Homestead-Truck race, Hocevar led 11 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

With his fourth win of the season, Eckes qualified for the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway and received 51 points. He moved to second place in the points table with 4000 points.

After finishing P3 at Homestead, Corey Heim received 54 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 4000 points, with three wins and 12 top-five finishes.

Ben Rhodes, who finished runner-up, gained 37 points and moved third in the points table locking his NASCAR's championship 4 spot with 4000 points with one win and six top-five finishes.

Nick Sanchez, who started on pole, failed to capitalize on the advantage and finished P17. He gained 32 points and is sixth in the points table with 2225 points from two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

See here for the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 22nd Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim (P) - 4000 Carson Hocevar (P) - 4000 Ben Rhodes (P) - 4000 Grant Enfinger (P) - 4000 Christian Eckes (P) - 2268 Nick Sanchez # (P) - 2225 Zane Smith (P) - 2165 Ty Majeski (P) - 2154 Matt Crafton - 2141 Matt Dibenedetto - 2102 Chase Purdy - 539 Stewart Friesen - 524 Tanner Gray - 505 Jake Garcia # - 497 Taylor Gray # - 469 Rajah Caruth # - 457 Tyler Ankrum - 441 Daniel Dye # - 384 Hailie Deegan - 363 Dean Thompson - 340 Colby Howard - 324 Bret Holmes - 303 Lawless Alan - 293 Bayley Currey- 254 Timmy Hill - 222 Jack Wood - 188 Spencer Boyd - 165 Kaden Honeycutt - 161 Kris Wright - 150 William Sawalich - 138 Ryan Vargas - 114 Jake Drew - 112 Matt Mills - 108 Conner Jones - 108 Josh Reaume - 101 Tyler Hill - 85 Toni Breidinger - 55 Mason Maggio - 53 Jesse Love - 52 Cory Roper - 45 Marco Andretti - 37 David Gilliland - 32 Jonathan Shafer - 32 Logan Bearden - 31 Justin Carroll - 31

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, 2023.