NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 22, 2023 18:03 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar became the first driver to win four races in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after claiming the checkered flag at the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21.

In a dramatic Homestead-Truck race, Hocevar led 11 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

With his fourth win of the season, Eckes qualified for the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway and received 51 points. He moved to second place in the points table with 4000 points.

After finishing P3 at Homestead, Corey Heim received 54 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 4000 points, with three wins and 12 top-five finishes.

Ben Rhodes, who finished runner-up, gained 37 points and moved third in the points table locking his NASCAR's championship 4 spot with 4000 points with one win and six top-five finishes.

Nick Sanchez, who started on pole, failed to capitalize on the advantage and finished P17. He gained 32 points and is sixth in the points table with 2225 points from two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

See here for the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 22nd Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Corey Heim (P) - 4000
  2. Carson Hocevar (P) - 4000
  3. Ben Rhodes (P) - 4000
  4. Grant Enfinger (P) - 4000
  5. Christian Eckes (P) - 2268
  6. Nick Sanchez # (P) - 2225
  7. Zane Smith (P) - 2165
  8. Ty Majeski (P) - 2154
  9. Matt Crafton - 2141
  10. Matt Dibenedetto - 2102
  11. Chase Purdy - 539
  12. Stewart Friesen - 524
  13. Tanner Gray - 505
  14. Jake Garcia # - 497
  15. Taylor Gray # - 469
  16. Rajah Caruth # - 457
  17. Tyler Ankrum - 441
  18. Daniel Dye # - 384
  19. Hailie Deegan - 363
  20. Dean Thompson - 340
  21. Colby Howard - 324
  22. Bret Holmes - 303
  23. Lawless Alan - 293
  24. Bayley Currey- 254
  25. Timmy Hill - 222
  26. Jack Wood - 188
  27. Spencer Boyd - 165
  28. Kaden Honeycutt - 161
  29. Kris Wright - 150
  30. William Sawalich - 138
  31. Ryan Vargas - 114
  32. Jake Drew - 112
  33. Matt Mills - 108
  34. Conner Jones - 108
  35. Josh Reaume - 101
  36. Tyler Hill - 85
  37. Toni Breidinger - 55
  38. Mason Maggio - 53
  39. Jesse Love - 52
  40. Cory Roper - 45
  41. Marco Andretti - 37
  42. David Gilliland - 32
  43. Jonathan Shafer - 32
  44. Logan Bearden - 31
  45. Justin Carroll - 31

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, 2023.

