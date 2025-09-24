Ryan Blaney reveals Michael Jordan’s exclusive gift at Loudon race weekend

Ryan Blaney opened up on the personalised gift he'd received from Michael Jordan for the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver went on Kevin Harvick's 'Happy Hour' podcast and shared that he got his first pair of Jordans after a six-month wait.

Blaney's win at the Loudon track earned him the top spot in the playoff standings. With a final eight berth secured, the No.12 driver is already planning for the Las Vegas race as well. Moreover, the result marked his third consecutive top-5 result in the playoffs.

On top of the win, Blaney had something else to brag about.

"I had my first pair of Jordans this weekend. I've been bugging Michael Jordan for a pair for probably six months and finally got them sent to me, wore them for the first time this weekend in practice. The soles were a little different, so I had to spend about 10, 15 laps in practice, kind of getting used to the different soles on them," he said via Youtube/NASCAR on Fox[5:51 onwards]

"And yeah, those things are one for one. So they have a good track record and pretty cool to do that. I've been really lucky to have create a friendship with MJ," he added.

New Hampshire was a strong track for Ryan Blaney and his team. Kyle Larson commented on the fact and noted how Blaney was 'flying' while making passes. The Hendrick Motorsports driver also mentioned Josh Berry as another fast rival.

Ryan Blaney praises Josh Berry's run at New Hampshire

Ryan Blaney faced mounting pressure from Josh Berry during the final laps. Berry had stayed out during the caution brought out by Cody Ware's crash and as a result, was on older tires when Blaney passed him for the lead.

Berry still managed to catch the No.12 Ford with 21 laps to go. However, his race unravelled when he missed a corner and slid up the track on lap 288, allowing Blaney to pull away and earn the checkered flag.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Blaney had this to say about his duel with the Wood Brothers Racing driver,

"21 car's (Josh Berry) fast at the end. Josh, he got me scared, I got loose bad at the end. Took everything I had to hold him back for as long as I could. But cool effort. Really appreciate everybody for pitching in and cool to win this one."

Next up, Ryan Blaney heads to Kansas Speedway for 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track. He hasn't logged a win there, but finished on the podium in his last outing at the track.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, September 28 at 3 PM ET.

