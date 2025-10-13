“Super motivated to crush it”: Frankie Muniz announces return to racing at Talladega after a broken wrist 

Frankie Muniz is ready to return behind the wheel after he made a full recovery from an off-track injury in August. He is set to return at Talladega Superspeedway for the Love's RV Stop 225 and exclaimed that he is “super motivated” to make an impact.Muniz broke his wrist at the end of August in 2025 when he fell from a ladder at his home in Arizona during the process of swapping out the batteries of a Ring security camera. The 39-year-old Hollywood star-turned NASCAR driver was diagnosed with a distal radius fracture, which put him out of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway that very weekend. Initially, the doctors predicted that he would need six to eight weeks for his recovery, which would imply that he was missing a pretty good part of the competition. During Muniz's four-race absence, Mason Maggio and Tyler Tomassi shared the driving duties of his No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford.Frankie Muniz wrote on X:&quot;I'm thrilled to announce that I'm officially BACK after that pesky broken wrist sidelined me. Docs gave me the green light, and I'm hitting the track again THIS WEEK at Talladega! I've been itching to get behind the wheel, and this break only fired me up more. Super motivated to crush it and finish the season strong! @morecoredrilling&quot;The former &quot;Malcolm in the Middle&quot; star took the plunge into a full-time debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025 with Reaume Brothers Racing, where he drove the No. 33 Ford F-150, after many years of carefully learning and preparing by competing in various forms of racing. Interestingly, Frankie Muniz's career in motorsports did not start with stock car oval tracks racing in NASCAR.Muniz began his motorsports career in 2006 in Formula BMW USA and continued through 2009 in Champ Car Atlantic and the Atlantic Championship. He dedicated time to prepare for a NASCAR racing career, culminating in a full 2023 ARCA Menards Series season with Rette Jones Racing, where he exceeded expectations by finishing fourth in the championship with one top-five and 11 top-ten finishes.Frankie Muniz sets the record straight on his Hollywood reputation and money fueling his NASCAR careerFrankie Muniz, who gained fame in the 2000s as the star of the Fox sitcom &quot;Malcolm in the Middle&quot; and earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, now has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some fans believe Muniz has been using his Hollywood earnings to fund his racing career, but he firmly denied this, telling the LA Times in July:“I don’t spend any of my money going racing. I made a promise to my wife that I would not do that. So I can kill that rumor right there.”His best finish this season came at the Fresh From Florida race at Daytona International Speedway, and he sits 24th in the driver standings with 192 points.