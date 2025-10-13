  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • “Super motivated to crush it”: Frankie Muniz announces return to racing at Talladega after a broken wrist 

“Super motivated to crush it”: Frankie Muniz announces return to racing at Talladega after a broken wrist 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 13, 2025 22:26 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Championship - Source: Imagn
Frankie Muniz (27) with son Mauz Muniz during the NASCAR Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Frankie Muniz is ready to return behind the wheel after he made a full recovery from an off-track injury in August. He is set to return at Talladega Superspeedway for the Love's RV Stop 225 and exclaimed that he is “super motivated” to make an impact.

Ad

Muniz broke his wrist at the end of August in 2025 when he fell from a ladder at his home in Arizona during the process of swapping out the batteries of a Ring security camera. The 39-year-old Hollywood star-turned NASCAR driver was diagnosed with a distal radius fracture, which put him out of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway that very weekend.

Initially, the doctors predicted that he would need six to eight weeks for his recovery, which would imply that he was missing a pretty good part of the competition. During Muniz's four-race absence, Mason Maggio and Tyler Tomassi shared the driving duties of his No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford.

Ad
Trending

Frankie Muniz wrote on X:

"I'm thrilled to announce that I'm officially BACK after that pesky broken wrist sidelined me. Docs gave me the green light, and I'm hitting the track again THIS WEEK at Talladega! I've been itching to get behind the wheel, and this break only fired me up more. Super motivated to crush it and finish the season strong! @morecoredrilling"
Ad
Ad

The former "Malcolm in the Middle" star took the plunge into a full-time debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025 with Reaume Brothers Racing, where he drove the No. 33 Ford F-150, after many years of carefully learning and preparing by competing in various forms of racing. Interestingly, Frankie Muniz's career in motorsports did not start with stock car oval tracks racing in NASCAR.

Muniz began his motorsports career in 2006 in Formula BMW USA and continued through 2009 in Champ Car Atlantic and the Atlantic Championship. He dedicated time to prepare for a NASCAR racing career, culminating in a full 2023 ARCA Menards Series season with Rette Jones Racing, where he exceeded expectations by finishing fourth in the championship with one top-five and 11 top-ten finishes.

Ad

Frankie Muniz sets the record straight on his Hollywood reputation and money fueling his NASCAR career

Frankie Muniz, who gained fame in the 2000s as the star of the Fox sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle" and earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, now has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some fans believe Muniz has been using his Hollywood earnings to fund his racing career, but he firmly denied this, telling the LA Times in July:

Ad
“I don’t spend any of my money going racing. I made a promise to my wife that I would not do that. So I can kill that rumor right there.”

His best finish this season came at the Fresh From Florida race at Daytona International Speedway, and he sits 24th in the driver standings with 192 points.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications