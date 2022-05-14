"Teammates with one. My sister dates the other" - Ryan Blaney plays it safe while reviewing Joey Logano-William Byron clash at Darlington

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney's most recent appearance on the NASCAR Race Hub saw him talk about various things in the world of NASCAR in 2022. From Bubba Wallace Jr.'s dismal 2022 campaign to the controversial final laps at Darlington Raceway involving his teammate Joey Logano, Blaney spoke about it all.

The native of Hartford Township, Ohio, was forced into a corner by the show's hosts when he was asked to give his take on the lap that decided the winner at Darlington Raceway. Blaney decided to answer diplomatically as the situation involved his teammate (Joey Logano) as well as his sister's boyfriend (William Byron). He said:

“Well, teammates with one. My sister dates the other. Thank y’all for having me back this week again to discuss these topics. I mean, hey, being a racer, I can understand both sides there. But in [William] Byron’s situation, he thought he was wronged by he thought that was over the line of Joey [Logano] putting him in the fence. I mean, hey, whoever you’re a fan of, you’re going to side with. That’s just what it is. If I was William, I’d be upset. If I was Joey, I’d feel justified in what I did. You’re going to always have different mindsets but at the end of the day we’ve seen these things happen toward the ends of these races people rubbing fenders and bump and runs.”

Unsurprisingly, Ryan Blaney decided to play extremely safe as he spoke on the topic and managed to convince the hosts with his answer as well. The driver has been a regular on the NASCAR Race Hub on FS1 this year and offers great insights into the other drivers' minds on the show.

Ryan Blaney on quality of racing in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Ryan Blaney recently touched upon his belief in the quality of racing this year on FS1's NASCAR Race Hub. The 28-year-old thinks the racing has been good so far this year, owing to battles for the lead on the track, and said:

“Let’s not forget the racing has been that good for that to happen. No one has been running away with these things. They’ve been great finishes. I know people have been like is this dirty, clean, what’s going on with the sport. It’s always been this way. We just got to appreciate how it’s always been this close to have these great finishes this year.”

Catch Blaney this Sunday racing in the AdventhHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway for Team Penske.

Edited by Anurag C