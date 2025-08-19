"Things can turn sideways pretty quick": Corey Heim rejects ‘comfort’ of huge playoff points lead, warns against ‘smooth sailing’

Corey Heim wrapped up the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season with a seventh win at Richmond Raceway. But even with a dominant year and the top seed heading into the playoffs, he refuses to get comfortable.

Heim will enter the postseason with a 62-point cushion over the elimination line, yet he insists that margin guarantees nothing. The 23-year-old Tricon Garage driver finished the regular season with 18 starts, seven victories, 1125 laps led, and eight poles. He ended 39 points clear of Layne Riggs for the regular-season crown, and the playoff field of ten drivers is now set.

Still, when asked whether that advantage provides comfort, Heim was blunt and said (via Speedway Digest):

"In a way yeah, but I think with the Playoff format and the way that everything is structured, things can turn sideways pretty quick. So I feel like you can never get too comfortable or to the point where - especially as far as my team goes. If they think that we just need to smooth sail through the round and no problem, and maybe have a lack of effort... and we have a part failure or something with a DNF, you find yourself in a bad spot pretty quick."

The caution comes from experience, as Corey Heim has been in this position before, only to see the title slip away. In 2023, his first full-time season with Tricon Garage, he won four races but wound up fourth in the standings, 38 points behind champion Ben Rhodes. In 2024, he came even closer, tallying six victories and finishing second, just five points shy of Ty Majeski.

Ty Majeski (98) leads Corey Heim (11) during the NASCAR Truck race at Las Vegas. Source: Imagn

When asked what's different this year compared to the past two runs, Heim pointed to offseason adjustments and added:

"I feel like for me, there was some struggle areas last year that kind of lingered throughout the year and we never quite got past that. But we were able to hone in on that in the offseason and sort of clear those up as far as maybe some packages that we brought to specific race tracks that didn't work, and maybe some pit road stuff. My personal development as far as my driving style at some places."

This year, Corey Heim already has more wins than any other driver, and with seven races left, he has a shot to break the all-time single-season win record and the single-season laps led record in the Truck Series. He's also become the youngest driver to reach 18 career wins, surpassing Kyle Busch's mark.

Corey Heim's 2025 Truck Series playoff chances

NASCAR Truck Series driver Corey Heim after winning the XPEL 225 at COTA. Source: Imagn

The 10-driver playoff begins after a one-week break, with the Round of 10 opening at Darlington Raceway on August 30 for the Sober or Slammer 200 (147 laps / 200.8 miles). From there, the round continues at Bristol and New Hampshire.

Asked about the most challenging track in the first round, Corey Heim pointed to Loudon:

"Loudon is tough because we haven't been there - or the Trucks haven't been there in about six years. I was fortunate to race there last year in Xfinity for Sam Hunt Racing. Loudon is just a tough one being an anomaly, just as far as lack of experience, lack of laps there for most of the truck field including drivers and teams. That will be tough for the Round of 10 for sure. But the Round of 8 is definitely the ones that stand out more."

The Round of 8 brings an even bigger challenge, with elimination races at Charlotte's Roval, Talladega, and Martinsville - all unpredictable venues where Heim knows a bad night can erase even the biggest points buffer. Though he has past Truck Series wins at Bristol, Martinsville, and Charlotte, the margin for error remains small.

Ultimately, Corey Heim's path to Phoenix looks strong, but he knows the title will require execution under pressure. But given his pace this year, the championship is his to lose.

