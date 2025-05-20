"We're both gonna get the Verstappen question": Kyle Larson exchange hilarious banter with his IndyCar clone ahead of the Double

The motorsports world is focused on Kyle Larson's ambitious attempt to complete the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 Double. As Memorial Day weekend inches closer, NASCAR released a tongue-in-cheek video poking fun at racing and media narratives, and the inevitable Max Verstappen comparison.

Ad

Larson is attempting the vaunted Double for the second consecutive year, with much more concrete footing. The 2021 Cup Series champion signed on to drive the #17 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren Racing in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Prime Video for the 109th Indianapolis 500. His NASCAR duties will resume in the #5 Chevy for Hendrick in the Coca-Cola 600 later that evening.

Arrow McLaren drivers Kyle Larson and Pato O'Ward during the Indianapolis 500 practice. Source: Imagn

In the hilarious promotional video dropped by NASCAR on Tuesday (May 20), the Hendrick Motorsports star's NASCAR persona enters a room only to find his IndyCar racing version waiting. They question each other about driving an open-wheel car and joke about his pit road speeding penalty from last year's Double attempt as the 'IndyCar Larson' reminds the NASCAR persona that they are on the same team.

Ad

Trending

"You're right. We're both going to get the Verstappen question." responds Larson's NASCAR persona.

The line calls back to a 2024 Flo Racing interview in which Larson declared that he's the better all-around driver compared to reigning F1 champion, Max Verstappen. He attributed it largely to his versatility across dirt, stock cars, and now open-wheel circuits.

To clarify his statement, Kyle Larson recently told The Athletic:

"People act like I'm the one who said, 'I am the greatest race car driver in the world.' I never said that. I just said, 'I'm a better all-around driver than Max Verstappen.'And they took that as I said, 'I'm the greatest in the world.' Because for some reason, Max is considered the greatest in the world. So it's funny."

Ad

Verstappen, for his part, chose not to stoke the flames and acknowledged Larson's comment in an F1 press conference, noting that he'd want to try other disciplines after his F1 stint.

The spoof video ends on an equally amusing note with 'Dirt Car Larson' barging in for his turn at the imaginary press junket, a fun nod to the reigning Chili Bowl and sprint car ace's grassroots dominance.

Kyle Larson's Double mission of #Hendrick1100

Arrow McLaren driver Kyle Larson (17) pulls out of his pit during the Indy 500 Fast Friday. Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson's second attempt at the Indy-Charlotte Double is already historic. He became the first driver since Kurt Busch in 2014 to qualify for both races, and the first full-time NASCAR Cup driver in over a decade to seriously pursue it. This year's attempt was years in the making, with Rick Hendrick and Arrow McLaren joining forces, dubbed the #Hendrick1100, to provide Larson with a high-level IndyCar entry.

Ad

Larson's 2025 Indy 500 practice sessions showed consistent improvement, as he stayed within the top ten on multiple days and logged the highest lap count of the week at one point. Larson eventually qualified 21st with a combined lap time of 02.35.624s and an average speed of 231.326 mph in his four runs around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

Prema Racing rookie, Robert Schwartzman, took the pole after finishing his four qualifying runs in 02:34.645s with an average speed of 232.79 mph.

Last year, his Double attempt was cut short due to rain which prevented him from completing a lap in the Coca-Cola 600. However, he finished 18th in the Indy 500 despite a pit road speeding penalty. Larson hopes to erase that blemish and become only the second driver after Tony Stewart (2001) to complete all 1,100 miles of the Double on the same day.

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson was introduced before the NASCAR All-Star Open. Source: Imagn

Whether or not he finishes both races, Kyle Larson is proving that in 2025, few drivers are as willing or capable of pushing the limits in motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.