At the L.A. Coliseum during the NASCAR Busch Light Clash, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick collided on-track after the checkered flag.

However, it was not shown on TV, and this left fans disappointed with the coverage of Fox Sports. The fans took to social media to express their frustration with the NASCAR broadcast.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their ire about how the arrangement of the broadcast did not allow them to watch the most important moments. One fan said:

"wish we could have seen it live."

Another fan noted the irony of problems related to coverage on a small track, such as the Coliseum and said:

"You’d think with a track as small as the Coliseum that wouldn’t have missed so much but".

A third fan criticized the state of race production, blaming the filming crew:

"Dam wouldn't know. Was watching some dude not able to figure out what camera to select on . Saw some crew chiefs in the stands instead.. Terrible night for the crew besides the booth."

Here are some more fan reactions:

NASCAR fans showed their discontent after an on-track collision was not covered by the Fox Sports broadcast. They called for better quality and access to coverage of NASCAR events.

Ross Chastain addresses the incident between him and Tyler Reddick at NASCAR Clash

After the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum, Ross Chastain addressed the incident between him and Tyler Reddick following the checkered flag in an interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

The Trackhouse Racing driver reportedly admitted that he had caused the crash and shared Reddick's reaction. He said:

"I wrecked him, but he came over and smiled."

To emphasize their friendship, Chastain shared that he could not wait to catch up with Reddick after the end of the season.

"Me and Tyler are buddies. I can’t wait to get back on the bike with him or something and see how strong he’s gotten in the off-season," Chastain said.

In his post-race interview, the N.1 Chevrolet driver took full responsibility for his role in the collision and highlighted the great relationship between him and Reddick.