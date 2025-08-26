“You won’t see me standing like that again”: Connor Zilisch rules out Watkins Glen-like celebration after horror injury

Connor Zilisch's NASCAR journey has moved at a rapid pace, but earlier this month, the 19-year-old prodigy was handed a painful lesson in Victory Lane. After his second consecutive Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen, Zilisch slipped while standing on his No. 88 Chevrolet and fractured his collarbone during the post-race celebrations.Following last weekend’s Daytona Xfinity race, where Parker Kligerman drove in place of him, Zilisch reflected on the incident with a touch of humor. Asked by FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass what his goal for 2026 might be, the teenager replied:&quot;I know Bill Heissell (his doctor) at OrthoCarolina way too well at this point. And although I love Bill and everything he does, I wish I wasn’t seeing him as much. So yeah, I guess I’ll keep the window stands to a minimum. Hopefully, I can get the opportunity to stand on the window next year and get to celebrate wins. But I’m not going to be doing that for this short future.&quot;The crash came just moments after what had been his most commanding performance yet in the Xfinity Series. Connor Zilisch led 60 of 82 laps at Watkins Glen, holding off Sam Mayer. It was his sixth win of the year, continuing a rookie campaign that has already put him in elite company.As he climbed out of his car to celebrate in Victory Lane, Zilisch's left leg got stuck inside the window. He fell face-first on the floor and required immediate medical attention. After which, he was carried off on a backboard, though NASCAR confirmed he was awake at the time.Reflecting on how he will celebrate going forward, Zilisch joked:&quot;If I stand two feet on the roof, I think that’s probably a better option. But I don’t think having one foot on the door or with the net and one foot on the roof is my next move. So yes, I hope I get another chance to redeem myself in Victory Lane. But you won’t see me standing like that again.&quot; (0:30 onwards)The subsequent week off helped with recovery, but Zilisch opted against racing the full distance at Daytona, with JR Motorsports calling Parker Kligerman to share the No. 88 entry.Connor Zilisch's Daytona relief win and the Trackhouse Cup dealConnor Zilisch (88) before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona. Source: GettyThe Wawa 250 at Daytona will forever be credited to Connor Zilisch in the record books, but it was Parker Kligerman who did the heavy lifting. Taking over under caution on Lap 13, the part-timer steered the No. 88 Chevrolet to a dramatic overtime win - his first in the series. JR Motorsports swept the podium with Sammy Smith in second and Justin Allgaier in third.&quot;It's different in every way... I hate the circumstances for Connor. He's an amazing generational talent. I feel honored to have gotten the call to grace the seat he's been in,&quot; Kligerman told NASCAR. com after the win.Connor Zilisch watched the finish from pit road and ran across to congratulate his stand-in driver with a hug. The win was officially his seventh of the season, tying Christopher Bell’s rookie record of 2018.After the win, Trackhouse Racing confirmed Zilisch will move to the Cup Series, replacing Daniel Suárez in the No. 99 Chevrolet. The change was long-expected, given his development contract with the team and his rapid climb up the stock-car ladder.Connor Zilisch's Xfinity numbers back up the promotion. Eight wins in 27 starts, including five in the last six races, highlight just how quickly he has adapted. His Indianapolis triumph delivered JR Motorsports' 100th victory, and his current tally equals or surpasses the early years of many Cup stars.Still, he remains cautious. The Cup jump is not a guaranteed success, with recent champions like Cole Custer and Ty Gibbs struggling to replicate their lower-series dominance.