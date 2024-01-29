Top 3 NASCAR drivers who can win their first championship in 2024 season

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is approaching, drivers and teams are preparing to give it all to the battle for success. Among the drivers preparing for this season, seven have already won the Cup Series championship.

However, outside the pressure on favorites, more than 30 drivers are waiting for their chance to earn a place in stock car racing history and are eyeing their maiden NASCAR Cup Series title.

Here are the three drivers who can win their first championship in the 2024 season:

1. Denny Hamlin

Career wins : 51

Denny Hamlin remains a fixture in the group of championship contenders year after year. He has always found himself in the Championship 4 or within close range of it, ever since 2019.

Yet, the Cup title has always been out of reach. Now, at 43, the urgency to add that elusive feather to his cap is palpable. Hamlin goes into the 2024 season with a legacy of consistency that will make him a strong contender for wins and a place in the playoffs. It remains to be seen if this is the year that Hamlin gets his championship title.

2. William Byron

Career wins: 10

William Byron's breakthrough came in 2023. Leading the series in wins, top-tens and average finish, Byron qualified for the championship finale, which was a major accomplishment in his career.

Now the challenge is to maintain and exceed this performance in 2024. Byron, alongside the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team, has displayed the ability and drive to be a consistent contender. In 2024, Byron will clearly be among the favorites for a maiden championship win.

3. Christopher Bell

Career wins : 6

Though he did not live up to the expectations that were set for his 2023 regular season, Christopher Bell demonstrated perseverance by making it through to NASCAR’s Championship 4 in two consecutive years.

With Joe Gibbs Racing and in partnership with his crew chief Adam Stevens, Bell is ready to prove himself a threat on track. Aiming for his third Championship 4 appearence in a row, Bell can prove not only that he can win races — but also win the championship.

Top 3 NASCAR drivers with most wins but no championship

Certain drivers stand out not only for their great achievements in NASCAR but also due to a notable omission from their distinguished careers — a championship title.

On that note, here are the top three drivers who have the most wins but have not won the NASCAR Championship:

3. Mark Martin - 40 career wins

One of the most talented and consistent drivers in NASCAR history, Mark Martin made an indelible mark on the sport with 40 victories and 453 top-ten finishes. Although he had five second-place finishes in the championship, he never won the title.

2. Junior Johnson - 50 career wins

A legend in NASCAR history, Junior Johnson won 50 races over his illustrious career that lasted for 14 years. However, despite his numerous wins, he never managed to capture a championship, considering he was a part-time driver. Johnson placed sixth (in 1955 and 1961) in terms of his best season’s results.

1. Denny Hamlin - 51 career wins

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin is the NASCAR driver with most victories (51) without winning the Cup Series title. He has been a regular competitor who has displayed consistency and excellence through his racing career. However, the championship has remained elusive for the 43-year-old, who will look to end that drought in the upcoming 2024 season.