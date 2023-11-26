Baker Mayfield injury news: Latest on Buccaneers QB after early blow vs. Colts in Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained an injury in the first quarter of the Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The former first-overall pick has since returned to the game after being initially replaced by Kyle Trask. At the moment, there are no immediate worries about Mayfield's ability to see out the rest of the fixture, with the Bucs' franchise QB raring to go.

What happened to Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield sustained what looked to be an ankle injury in his team's regular season game against the Colts. Mayfield attempted a QB sneak from the Colts 1-yard line but did not score. The resulting tackle by Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner appeared to land on the QB's ankle.

Following the hit, Mayfield proceeded to limp up and down the sideline before heading down the tunnel for some treatment. At that time, Buccaneers QB2 Kyle Trask stepped in to replace the Oklahoma alum. This knock came at a bad time for Mayfield, as he is looking to redeem himself after an average performance in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In that game Mayfield made 29 of 45 passes for 246 yards and one TD with one interception in the 27-14 loss to a conference rival. The Bucs currently lead 3-0 as they look to improve their 4-6 start to the 2023 NFL season.

How has Baker Mayfield performed this season?

Baker Mayfield has enjoyed a comeback season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a replacement for retired NFL legend Tom Brady. Mayfield has put up a commendable stat line of 2,389 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and a paltry 6 interceptions for the year. These stats are significantly better than what he has achieved since the 2020 season when he was still with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield has the luxury of throwing to arguably the best wide receiver duo of his career, and he is playing in a situation with minimal expectations. The goal for the Bucs this season is to stay competitive, and Mayfield is a significant reason why they are.

Tampa Bay fans will hope that Mayfield's injury isn't a long-term one as the season reaches a pivotal stage. Mayfield has found himself a new lease of life in Tampa Bay, and the fans have embraced his passion and competitive drive.