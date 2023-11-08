Carolina Panthers Week 10 injury report: Latest on Brian Burns, DJ Chark Jr., Lavishka Shenault and more

This season, the Carolina Panthers are still one of just two NFL teams with only one victory. At Soldier Field in Week 10, they take on the Chicago Bears (2-7)—another struggling team.

Chicago handed Carolina the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which made it possible for the Panthers to choose quarterback Bryce Young in April. In addition, the Bears acquired receiver D.J. Moore, the ninth overall pick, a 2023 second-round selection, a 2024 first-round selection, and a 2025 second-round selection. On Thursday, Nov. 9, Moore, who has seen an upward trend in the Chicago Bears colors, will get the opportunity to face his old squad.

Both the Bears and the Panthers had defeats in Week 9, which is not unusual for them this year given that they have only won three of their 17 games played.

Let's take a look at some of the team's injury worries as the Panthers head into Week 10 hoping to pick up their second victory of the year.

Carolina Panthers Week 10 injury report

Both cornerback CJ Henderson and linebacker Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers suffered head injuries in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, and it seems unlikely that they will be cleared from the concussion protocol in time for their team's Week 10 match.

Chandler Wooten, another linebacker for Carolina, was placed on injured reserve prior to practice on Tuesday because of an ankle issue, thus it is impossible that he will play tomorrow night.

Several important Panthers players were marked as DNP at practice on Tuesday. These players include safety Xavier Woods, tight end Stephen Sullivan, linebacker Luiji Vilain, and wide receivers DJ Chark Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. We still need to wait for updates to find out the status of these players, even if none of them have been ruled out of the game against the Bears.

Thankfully for the Panthers, every player who practiced fully on Monday is expected to participate, including offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, tight end Tommy Tremble, safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr., and linebacker Frankie Luvu.

Brian Burns' injury update

When the Carolina Panthers meet the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, linebacker Brian Burns will be missing from action.

Due to the team's shortened week, Burns' concussion sustained in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts virtually guarantees that the 25-year-old will not play.

Burns has amassed 25 tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble in eight games this season. As the powerful LB will be sidelined against the Bears, DJ Johnson and Amare Barno are essentially his only viable alternatives.

DJ Chark Jr.'s injury update

Prior to Week 9, the Panthers listed DJ Chark as questionable to play due to an elbow injury; nonetheless, the wide receiver suited up for the Colts game. In that Week 9 loss, he had two receptions for nine yards and one touchdown on three targets.

On Monday and Tuesday, though, the 27-year-old was listed as a non-participant on Carolina's injury report following a walkthrough of practices.

If there are no setbacks, Chark should be well for the journey to Chicago on Thursday, having likely rested for the sessions.

Laviska Shenault's injury update

Laviska Shenault isn't expected to take the field on Thursday as he was declared DNP during Carolina's Monday practice and looks to still be dealing with an ankle issue that has kept him out of the last two games.

The wide receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain, which frequently necessitates a multi-week rehabilitation, and was carted off early in the Panthers' Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins prior to their Week 7 bye.

This season, Shenault has been targeted seven times; he has seven receptions for 43 yards and 0 touchdowns. In addition, he has 55 yards on 12 carries.