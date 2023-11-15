Fantasy Football Week 11 Trade Targets: Puka Nacua, James Conner and more 

Trade deadlines are looming in fantasy leagues across the globe. I play in leagues personally that end trading after this week. So, there’s no time like now to assess our needs and make a move for the playoffs.

Here are some things to look at before making a fantasy trade.

Does this trade make me better? Don’t just trade to say you made a trade. Does the move make your starting lineup better? Have I looked at my trade partner's team to see if this makes sense for them? It takes two to tango. You can’t just offer your bench scrubs for their superstar. Find out their needs and focus your trade talks around them. Start your conversation by asking what THEY need. Make the deal about them. Of course, you have players in mind that you want to acquire, but this is a sales process. Allow them to feel like they are improving as well. Stop worrying about “winning” the trade. So many players message me asking if they “won” the trade. That’s not what a trade is about. Did your team get better? Simple. End of story. That’s all you need to care about. Fill a hole while also giving perceived value to your partner. Shoot for the moon. If you never ask, you’ll never know. When closing a deal, you must ask for the sale. So don’t be afraid to reach out. The worst you’ll hear is no, but maybe it leads to something else.

And, finally, if you need help scrounging up a trade package, run it through our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer, and you're golden.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Trade Targets: Which players to target

1] James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Bell cow running backs don’t grow on trees. They are also rarely available via trade. I think you still might be able to buy Conner this week. Despite his incredible usage numbers, he didn’t really do much to stuff the stat sheet in his return. But use that to your advantage.

Conner has Kyler Murray back under center, which means more sustained drives and more fantasy opportunities. Plus, the Cardinals' defense stinks; every week is a shootout.

Note that Conner has a Week 14 bye week and brutal playoff schedule (SF, @CHI, @PHI), but he’s dominating touches. That wins out, and so will you.

2] DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

We’re running it back with DK. I wrote him up already this year, and I’m doubling down. Twelve targets on Sunday, and trust me, the touchdowns will come. It’s a fluke that Metcalf only has two scores on the year. You’ll be dancing in the streets when his scores start to fall like the Seattle rain. Oh, and his playoff schedule includes games with three defenses who rank in the bottom seven of fantasy points allowed to WRs (PHI, @TEN, PIT).

3] Puka Nacua, WR, LA Rams

Some people might be looking to trade away the Rams rookie. Don’t be that guy. The dip in Nacua’s stat line directly correlates to Matthew Stafford’s injury. Meanwhile, many think it was Cooper Kupp’s return that zapped Nacua of his WR 1 days. Not so. I’m buying because Stafford is back, and this team will be throwing early and often. If Stafford goes down, Carson Wentz is a capable backup (did I really write that?).

Fantasy Football Week 11 Trades: Which players to ditch

1] George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

The identity of the Steelers going forward is running the football. Pickens is an afterthought for this offense. He hasn’t scored double-digit fantasy points since Week 7. The off-the-field stuff also bothers me. I don’t need the headache or lack of production on my team. Cya George.

2] Kenneth Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks

We’re in the Zach Charbonnet era now. While Walker managed to finish as a top 10 PPR back this week, it wasn’t for his amazing workload. Charbonnet has outsnapped Walker three weeks in a row. He’s also running a higher percentage of routes and handling all of the two-minute offense. I want out of the Ken Walker business immediately.

