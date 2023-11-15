Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em QB rankings: Kyler Murray is back as Sam Howell keeps rolling

Quarterbacks are almost always the highest-scoring fantasy football players, making them extremely important to roster construction each week. It's also a relatively deep position with plenty of options that can contribute solid fantasy production. This has resulted in streaming being one of the most popular strategies for quarterbacks.

Managers using this method will target players in favorable situations each week to use in their fantasy lineups. This can often maximize weekly fantasy, offering much more upside than sticking with the same quarterback every week, with the exception of just a rare few. In order to pull off this strategy, managers must consider a wide range of factors for each option.

Deciding which players to target can be determined by weighing all of the variables to more accurately predict fantasy football output. Some of these include direct weekly matchups, recent individual performances, injury situations to relevant players, projected team score, expected offensive roles, potential game scripts, and many others.

Bye weeks also play an important role in determining which players to target and fade in fantasy football. Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season will feature four teams on bye week, with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Indianapolis Colts all off this week. This means that all of their players, including their quarterbacks, will be unavailable for fantasy lineups.

The following list of targets and fades, as well as complete weekly rankings can help managers finalize their lineups in Week 11. It was produced with the help of the Optimizer to pinpoint appropriate starts and sits, serving as a useful tool to stream quarterbacks and make adjustments for absences.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray finally made his 2023 NFL season debut last week after missing the first first half of the year recovering from offseason surgery. He looked much like his old self in this appearance, scrambling around with no apparent restrictions. Despite his lackluster passing numbers, his rushing touchdown helped him to finish as the QB13 last week.

Murray is one of the most dynamic athletes at the quarterback position and his rushing upside has made him a fantasy football superstar in the past. His first game back was extremely encouraging and he should continue to improve from there as he shakes off the rust. A matchup against the Houston Texans' bottom-half passing defense gives him a good opportunity at another stroung outing.

CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud is having an incredible rookie season that only seems to keep getting even better. He has not only been the clear best rookie of this season, but has elevated himself to be among the elite quarterbacks. His fantasy football numbers support his quick rise, with six finishes among the top 13 quarterbacks in six of his first nine career games.

Up next for Stroud is an excellent matchup to keep his hot streak rolling against the Arizona Cardinals. Their defense has struggled this year, especially against opposing quarterbacks, allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Sam Howell

Sam Howell entered the 2023 NFL season with low expectation for the Washington Commanders, and has far exceeded them. He has also quietly been one of the most consistent fantasy quarterbacks this year, finishing among the top ten players in the position in five of the past six weeks.

The New York Giants rank in the bottom half of the NFL in limiting fantasy production to opposing quarterbacks. They have also gone downhill recently, including getting torched last week to allow Dak Prescott to record a QB1 finish against them. Howell is in a prime spot to keep his strong form in Week 11.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett has been good enough to keep the Pittsburgh Steelers right in th emix for a spot in the NFL Playoffs this year. He has done so by making clutch plays on crucial drives, especially late in games. While he has been finding ways to win, it hasn't translated to much fantasy value. He hasjust four finishes among the top 20 quarterbacks this year.

His disappointing fantasy season makes Pickett a fade in most weeks at this point, but especially in a brutal Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. They feature one of the best overall defenses in the NFL, including allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is quietly having a solid fantasy football season in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been particularly good in recent weeks, finishing among the top 11 quarterbacks in five of his past six games. This makes him a borderline QB1 on many fantasy rosters.

Despite his strong form, Week 11 creates a situation where Mayfield is better off left on the bench. The San Francisco 49ers have consistently been one of the best overall defensive units in the NFL this season and they recently got even better by adding Chase Young. The currently allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and can realistically improve even further.

Trevor Lawrence

While Trevor Lawrence has helped the Jacksonville Jaguars earn an impressive 6-3 record so far, his fantasy football season has been much less impressive. He has finished better than QB16 just twice this year so far. He also has just two multi-touchdown games and has yet to exceed two scores in any game this season.

Lawrence still has the upside to be an elite fantasy football quarterback, but his current form makes him a bench stash for now and a starting option in favorable situations. Week 11 isn't one of them as the Tennessee Tiatns are currently allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Week 11 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Jalen Hurts Lamar Jackson Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Dak Prescott CJ Stroud Tua Tagovailoa Sam Howell Joe Burrow Kyler Murray Jared Goff Justin Fields Justin Herbert Josh Dobbs Brock Purdy Russell Wilson Trevor Lawrence Deshaun Watson Geno Smith Baker Mayfield Matthew Stafford Jordan Love Will Levis Kenny Pickett Aidan O'Connell Bryce Young Zach Wilson Tommy DeVito