Matthew Stafford injury update: Latest on Rams QB for Fantasy Football Week 11

Los Angeles Rams franchise QB Matthew Stafford is about to make his return to the Gridiron. The former first-overall Draft pick has dealt with a myriad of injury issues in 2023, and the Rams have slid down the standings as a result.

However, Stafford will likely be available for the team's next NFL game. In this piece, we will give you the latest update on Matthew Stafford, talk about what happened to the 2022 Super Bowl champion, and speculate on a potential return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Matthew Stafford Injury Update

According to Dov Kleiman, Matthew Stafford is expected to return to start against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11. The skilled pocket passer has missed significant time this year with a thumb injury but seems to be on the comeback trail.

Due to Stafford's injury issues, the Los Angeles Rams signed former All-Pro selection Carson Wentz on a short-term contract to serve as insurance in his stead. However, if the reports are anything to go by, Stafford should return to action in the next few days.

What happened to Matthew Stafford?

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Matthew Stafford sprained the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb in Week 8 and did not play the following week against the Green Bay Packers. The Rams had a bye in Week 10. This injury is the latest setback in a trying two-year period for the former Pro Bowler since the Los Angeles Rams captured the long-awaited Super Bowl win in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

Stafford's return couldn't have come at a better time, as backup quarterback Brett Rypien struggled in his start against the Green Bay Packers and was subsequently cut during the Rams' bye week. Also, new signing Carson Wentz is viewed as an upgrade to the quarterback room. Former Georgia Bulldogs star Stetson Bennett remains on the roster, even though he hasn't played a single NFL snap due to personal issues.

When will Matthew Stafford return?

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Stafford will likely make his return to the Gridiron in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. Stafford threw the ball during individual drills in practice on Monday and is looking ready to absorb the contact that comes with playing a high-stakes NFL regular season game. To further bolster the point, Stafford appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" last week and said that his thumb was feeling better than he thought it would at that point.

Stafford is presently tied for 11th in passing yards per game with 258.8 passing yards, and the veteran shotcaller has thrown eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in eight games played this season. The Rams need Stafford at his best or close to it, as they have slipped to 3-6 after dropping three straight games in the weeks leading up to Week 11. They will be hoping that the Week 10 bye and the return of their franchise QB will spark an improvement in form for the rest of the season.