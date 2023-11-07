Kyler Murray injury update: Latest on Cardinals QB for Fantasy Football Week 10

At his best, Kyler Murray is one of the league’s best quarterbacks. He was magnificent in his first three NFL seasons, earning the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and two Pro Bowl selections. His best season came in 2020, tallying 3,971 passing yards, 819 rushing yards, and 37 touchdowns (26 passing).

However, he hasn’t played a snap for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2023 NFL season. He has played only 11 games since signing a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the team that drafted him first overall. But the league’s rules may bring him back to action soon.

Kyler Murray's injury update

The Pat McAfee Show co-host Anthony “Tone Digs” Diguilio asked ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter if the Cardinals will activate Kyler Murray for Week 10. Diguilio also mentioned that the NFC West squad is 1-8 coming into their home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Schefter replied:

“As for Kyler Murray, this is the last week he can be activated. And my belief is that they will activate him. They wanted to get him on the football field. Obviously, the way it went yesterday in Cleveland, it looks like they need him on the football field.”

“I think everybody wants to put him back out there and yesterday I think provides the perfect backdrop. They're going up against Atlanta (Falcons) at home. I think, my opinion is, he'll be activated this week and I won't be surprised if we see Kyler Murray on Sunday.”

Murray started the 2023 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Being on the list allowed the Arizona Cardinals to take him out of the active roster for the first four weeks.

What happened to Kyler Murray?

Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury against the New England Patriots in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. It was later revealed that he had a season-ending ACL tear, placing him on injured reserve. Since then, he hasn’t participated in mandatory minicamps and the Cardinals training camp for this season.

Before that injury, Murray had been relatively healthy. He played all 16 games in 2019 and 2020 before suiting up for 14 regular season games in 2021. An ankle injury sidelined him for three weeks before returning in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. That was the only NFL injury he had before his ACL tear.

When will Kyler Murray return?

The Cardinals badly need Kyler Murray if they want to turn things around. Quarterback Clayton Tune got a baptism of fire last week in a shutout loss to the Cleveland Browns. The rookie from Houston completed only 11 passes for 58 yards while adding 28 rushing yards.

According to the NFL’s rules for players on the PUP list, teams get a five-week window to allow the injured player to start practicing. The Cardinals had Kyler Murray practicing after their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

When he started practicing, the Cardinals had three weeks to decide whether to activate Murray. That window ends after Week 9, meaning they must either add him to the 53-man roster or let him be inactive the entire season.

With how things have been going, especially their six-game losing streak, there’s a big chance Murray will see action in Week 10 versus the Falcons. But, given he’s been out for a while, he might not show the same mobility and flashiness that made him a dual-threat quarterback. Therefore, keep your expectations low for Murray fantasy-wise.