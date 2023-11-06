Josh Downs injury update: Latest on Colts WR for Week 10 fantasy football

Josh Downs was quickly becoming a prominent player in the Indianapolis Colts' offense. However, the wide receiver's skyrocket has been slowed by a knee injury. It was an injury that kept him limited in practice last week and it forced him out of action in Week 9 after he was ruled active. What's his status?

Josh Downs is dealing with a knee injury

Josh Downs injury update

Josh Downs was quickly ruled out after leaving Sunday. He caught one pass for 10 yards before having to leave the game with what appears to be the same injury he'd been dealing with. He was able to suit up and play, but it must have flared up in the game.

Against the Carolina Panthers, Downs went to the locker room in the first half and was considered Questionable to return. Obviously, he did not return and was ruled out at halftime. This is concerning since he was healthy enough to go but then had to leave the game.

Injuries can flare up. If he wasn't 100% healthy, which seems to be the case, then it makes sense that a reinjury or a tweak could have happened. That may be what transpired, as Downs seems to be once again dealing with the injury he was thought to have passed.

What happened to Josh Downs?

Josh Downs didn't suffer the injury during the Week 9 victory over the Panthers. He actually didn't sustain the injury during any game at all. He was healthy during the Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The injury happened during practice on Thursday. He hurt his knee and was limited the rest of the week. He was considered a game-time decision before eventually suiting up. Nothing happened to kick Downs from the contest, though.

It appears the natural movements of an NFL game caused his pain to flare up. He caught only one pass and wasn't hit very much. This suggests that he may have just felt some pain while running or jumping, which affects the knees.

Downs did not return and the Colts didn't need him as their offense didn't need to do much. The defense scored twice and limited the Panthers to 13 points all game.

When will Josh Downs return?

An official timetable has not been confirmed for Josh Downs. It's a bit challenging to speculate given the existing timeline. Downs hurt himself in practice, played the next game and was then removed with the same injury without a notable incident.

That means that he will likely be a game-time decision once more. When the Colts face the New England Patriots next week, there is a chance he can go. He will have a full week to rest after a pretty light load, although it remains to be seen how serious his knee issue really is.

If it continues to cause trouble and he is unable to suit up in Week 10, then he would be expected to return to the lineup in Week 12. The Colts have a bye week in Week 11, so he'd have plenty of time to recover to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.