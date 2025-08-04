"I’m thinking about Nicki Minaj": Dez Bryant teases “wild Cowboy stories” after warning to Jerry Jones

Dez Bryant isn’t done throwing jabs at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. On Sunday, the former star wide receiver tweeted a not-so-subtle warning aimed at the team’s owner.After Bryant warned Jones that it’s “not smart to mention my name” when talking about past contract negotiations, the ex-Cowboys star teased possibly sharing stories about the organization, including one involving a prominent music star.“I could give some wild cowboy stories…I’m thinking about @NICKIMINAJ 🤔.”The Bryant-Jones beef sparked on Saturday after the Cowboys GM recalled his negotiations with Jay-Z over Bryant’s deal amid Micah Parsons' trade demand. Jones claimed the rapper promised Bryant would always be on time for meetings.Jones said that the pledge didn’t hold up, and Bryant eventually stopped taking his calls. However, Bryant replied to Jones' remark:&quot;JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME&quot;I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR S**T..&quot;ON SOME G S**T…&quot;WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING&quot;Micah Parsons’ trade request has already distracted the Cowboys' training camp, and Bryant’s shots at Jones have added even more drama.Also read: &quot;Shut up before I take your b***h&quot;: Dez Bryant explodes as fan defends Jerry Jones for dragging ex-Cowboys WR in infamous 2015 contract negotiationROC Nation clears air around Jerry Jones' comment on Dez Bryant's 2015 contractThe Micah Parsons contract saga took another twist as Roc Nation pushed back hard against Jerry Jones’ latest comments. Jones brought up his 2015 contract negotiations with Dez Bryant, claiming Jay-Z’s Roc Nation representatives stopped taking his calls during talks.The agency detailed how the deal was struck in a statement on Saturday. According to Roc Nation, the five-year, $70 million contract with $45 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus was hammered out at the 21 Club with Jones, Jay-Z, Juan Perez, and Stephen Jones all present.&quot;The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representatives did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it’s also a comical one,&quot; the statement read.At the time, Bryant’s deal was the second-largest ever for an NFL wide receiver.Also read: &quot;It can f**k with you mentally” - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant slams Jerry Jones for breeding dysfunction in team