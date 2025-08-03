"Shut up before I take your b***h": Dez Bryant explodes as fan defends Jerry Jones for dragging ex-Cowboys WR in infamous 2015 contract negotiation

Dez Bryant had a strong response to a fan trying to bring down Micah Parsons and defending Jerry Jones amid the ongoing contract drama. The former wide receiver didn't appreciate that his name was brought up in the middle of the Parsons saga.After he sent a message to Jones on X on Saturday, Bryant engaged in a back-and-forth with fans, particularly with one who defended Jones. It started with Bryant saying he didn't want his name mentioned in the situation. It drew a response from a fan saying Jones didn't show him in a negative light. Bryant didn't appreciate it and explained why he felt disrespected by his former boss.&quot;It was disrespectful. He basically said I was having a problem whenever sh** was designed to make me look bad…&quot; Bryant tweeted.After another fan came across more aggressive, and Bryant didn't hold back.&quot;You got paid millions of dollars to catch a football. Maybe quit crying like a little b***h, try that out for a while 🤷‍♂️ grown men with the millions of dollars in the bank living in their feelings like little sissy b***h boys, pathetic...&quot; the fan wrote.&quot;Shut up before I take your b***h,&quot; Bryant tweeted.Bryant played eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, making $56,810,500 during his time with the team. He played 113 games for the franchise, recording 531 catches for 7,458 yards and 73 touchdowns.Bryant became one of the most beloved players on the roster, and one of the best at his position. However, he experienced difficulty dealing with Jones during contract negotiations.What did Jerry Jones say about Dez Bryant?Dez Bryant was mentioned as an example of why Jerry Jones doesn't want to deal with agents, and instead tends to negotiate directly with players. He mentioned on Saturday how Bryant's agency, the Jay-Z-owned Roc Nation Sports, stopped talking with him inadvertently.&quot;Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found,&quot; Jones said to reporters.&quot;Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours. He said, 'Anybody in my organization is on time.' He said, 'My office used to be on the street corner, and I've always been early. So, they will be on time.' And what did I say? I said, 'I'm going to call you (when I have a problem).' He quit taking my call.&quot;With Micah Parsons' situation making headlines every day, Jones' negotiation tactics are under the spotlight.