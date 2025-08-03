  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jay-Z’s Roc Nation rips Jerry Jones over "comical" comments involving Dez Bryant amid Micah Parsons context drama

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation rips Jerry Jones over "comical" comments involving Dez Bryant amid Micah Parsons context drama

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:27 GMT
Jay-Z&rsquo;s Roc Nation rips Jerry Jones over &quot;comical&quot; comments involving Dez Bryant amid Micah Parsons context drama
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation rips Jerry Jones over "comical" comments involving Dez Bryant amid Micah Parsons context drama (IMAGN)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to have annoyed multiple parties while addressing the ongoing contract situation between the team and Micah Parsons on Saturday.

Ad

Jones and the Cowboys have been attempting to get Parsons to engage in private talks without his agent present, as the player revealed in a three-page post on X two days ago. Following several months of stalled negotiations, the 26-year-old pass rusher has now requested a trade from Dallas.

In his response on Saturday, Jones attributed the difficult situation to previous contract negotiations, including the one that took place in 2015 between former wide receiver Dez Bryant and his Roc Nation representation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found. Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings," Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours. He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.' He said, 'My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you when I have a problem.’ He quit taking my call.”
Ad

Although Bryant has since warned the owner against bringing up his name while a contract dispute with an active player was still pending, Jay-Z's sports agency, Roc Nation, has also released a statement in response to Jones's remark.

Jones asserted that Jay-Z stopped returning his calls after they met in 2015, but Roc Nation dispelled the claim in a statement posted on X on Sunday. Roc Nation Sports' official X account wrote:

Ad
"In 2015, at The 21 Club, on a napkin, Jerry Jones, Juan Perez, Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter, and Stephen Jones negotiated a five-year, $70 million deal, which included a $45 million guarantee and a $20 million signing bonus for Dez Bryant. At the time, it was the second-largest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history.
"The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representatives did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it’s also a comical one."
Ad

Jones sought to put an end to the unrest stemming from Parsons' trade request, but he appears to have provoked the ire of Bryant and Roc Nation.

Ad

Dez Bryant also responded to Jerry Jones' comment

Dez Bryant gave Jerry Jones a harsh warning after seeing his former boss blame his contract situation from a decade ago for the Cowboys' failure to meet with Micah Parsons' agent.

"Jerry Jones, I don’t think it’s smart to mention my name," Bryant wrote on X. "I kept quiet about a lot of unfair sh*t. On some G sh*t… We can have story time if that’s what we’re doing."
Ad
Ad

Bryant spent the first eight years of his pro career in Dallas after being taken by the team in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

In 2014, Bryant made significant strides and had his most productive pro season, hauling in 88 catches for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns. Due to that performance, the Cowboys offered him a five-year, $70 million contract in 2025, a deal brokered by Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports agency.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications