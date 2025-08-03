Jay-Z’s Roc Nation rips Jerry Jones over "comical" comments involving Dez Bryant amid Micah Parsons context drama

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to have annoyed multiple parties while addressing the ongoing contract situation between the team and Micah Parsons on Saturday.Jones and the Cowboys have been attempting to get Parsons to engage in private talks without his agent present, as the player revealed in a three-page post on X two days ago. Following several months of stalled negotiations, the 26-year-old pass rusher has now requested a trade from Dallas.In his response on Saturday, Jones attributed the difficult situation to previous contract negotiations, including the one that took place in 2015 between former wide receiver Dez Bryant and his Roc Nation representation.&quot;When we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found. Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings,&quot; Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.&quot;Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours. He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.' He said, 'My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you when I have a problem.’ He quit taking my call.”Although Bryant has since warned the owner against bringing up his name while a contract dispute with an active player was still pending, Jay-Z's sports agency, Roc Nation, has also released a statement in response to Jones's remark.Jones asserted that Jay-Z stopped returning his calls after they met in 2015, but Roc Nation dispelled the claim in a statement posted on X on Sunday. Roc Nation Sports' official X account wrote:&quot;In 2015, at The 21 Club, on a napkin, Jerry Jones, Juan Perez, Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter, and Stephen Jones negotiated a five-year, $70 million deal, which included a $45 million guarantee and a $20 million signing bonus for Dez Bryant. At the time, it was the second-largest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history.&quot;The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representatives did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it’s also a comical one.&quot;Jones sought to put an end to the unrest stemming from Parsons' trade request, but he appears to have provoked the ire of Bryant and Roc Nation.Dez Bryant also responded to Jerry Jones' commentDez Bryant gave Jerry Jones a harsh warning after seeing his former boss blame his contract situation from a decade ago for the Cowboys' failure to meet with Micah Parsons' agent.&quot;Jerry Jones, I don’t think it’s smart to mention my name,&quot; Bryant wrote on X. &quot;I kept quiet about a lot of unfair sh*t. On some G sh*t… We can have story time if that’s what we’re doing.&quot;Bryant spent the first eight years of his pro career in Dallas after being taken by the team in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.In 2014, Bryant made significant strides and had his most productive pro season, hauling in 88 catches for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns. Due to that performance, the Cowboys offered him a five-year, $70 million contract in 2025, a deal brokered by Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports agency.