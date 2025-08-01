"It can f**k with you mentally” - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant slams Jerry Jones for breeding dysfunction in team

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys selected Dez Bryant with the 24th pick of the 2010 NFL draft. The Cowboys parted with draft compensation to move up and add Bryant to their roster.The move turned out to be a masterstroke as Bryant became the team's best wide receiver. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors while playing for Jones' team. However, since retiring, Bryant hasn't been a fan of how Jones is conducting business.On Friday, Bryant expressed his frustrations on X. The one-time league receiving touchdowns leader wrote:&quot;As much as I love the (Dallas) Cowboys, this is exactly why it's hard to see them reach their goals. This isn't a drama show. This should be about football and only football.&quot;Bryant said how the talks surrounding the franchise affect the players and impact their future:&quot;From experience, if the organization messes with what you love, it can f**k with you mentally, and some people can't recover from those experiences…I pray that any athlete reading this does what's best for them. Whenever you come from difficult life situations and achieve your goals, it's important to understand your influence and power and never let anyone or any organization take it away from you.&quot;I literally text Stephen Jones excited about George Pickens today. But I have to share this message with Stephen and Jerry. This isn't the old days. It’s time to move forward and be the innovators you always have been.&quot;Bryant also talked about NIL's impact:&quot;You've got the greatest franchise in sports history. Use it to your advantage in a positive way. NIL is real. The fans are loving the players more than the actual team.&quot;Dez Bryant spent the first eight years of his career with the Cowboys. He racked up three 1,000-yard seasons and was among the best wideouts in the league for that period. He was released on April 13, 2018.Bryant remains a fan of the team and shares a great relationship with Jones and a lot of the players.What's next for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys?Jerry Jones will look to sort out the Micah Parsons contract issue ahead of the new season. The Cowboys' superstar remains without a contract extension despite being one of the best defensive players in the league.The Cowboys might need to mend fences with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs after he was seemingly put on blast by the front office. It's not a great way to build team chemistry when players are called out ahead of a crucial campaign.Jones' team are coming off a disappointing 2024 season that saw them miss out on the playoffs. The team has since made some moves via free agency, the draft, and via trades.The Cowboys have preseason matchups against the Rams, Ravens, and Falcons before the start of the new season.