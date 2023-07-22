IN PHOTOS: Gisele Bundchen grateful for multitude of wishes in first birthday post Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen celebrated her 43rd birthday with her twin sister, Patricia, on July 20. She acknowledged the wishes and thanked everyone who was kind enough to shower her with love.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel shared a series of pictures from her birthday, which she spent with her twin sister and other family members. In the pictures, she was seen posing with her sister and daughter, Vivian Lake. The caption of the post was:

"I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday. I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before that, she uploaded a video on her Instagram story where fans saw the mother of two smiling and clapping while her family sang "Happy Birthday" for her and her sister.

She shared a high-five with Patricia while the cake was being kept on a table. It looked like the family was on a boat. This was the first time in 13 years that Gisele Bundchen celebrated her birthday without Tom Brady in attendance.

Last year, the former NFL quarterback wished her former wife a happy birthday by uploading a picture of her. However, this year, Brady neither posted a picture of her nor uploaded an Instagram story to wish her.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's sudden end to marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are a former power couple in the world of sports and fashion. They were married for over a decade and have been in the public eye due to their successful careers and high-profile relationship.

Unfortunately, their relationship took a nosedive, and they announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022. The confirmation of their split came after weeks of speculation. The exact reasons for their divorce haven't been explicitly stated by either party.

Gisele has since opened up about the divorce, describing it as "the death of my dream". It's clear that the separation was emotionally challenging for her.

Despite their separation, Brady and Bundchen remain committed to co-parenting their children. They're working together to keep their childrren busy and engaged in outdoor activities during the summer.

While their romantic relationship has come to an end, TB12 and Gisele Bundchen continue to lead successful professional lives. They both continue to be highly respected figures in their respective fields.

Overall, the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has gone through changes, including their separation and subsequent divorce. They're now focusing on co-parenting their children and pursuing their individual careers.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!