Tom Brady has had some big changes in his life. He went through a divorce from his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. He then retired from a long career in the NFL.

Brady spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier via a Zoom interview. He spoke about how well he and Bundchen have been at co-parenting to their two children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

He went on to explain he can only teach his children the things he was taught and it's up to them to make the right decisions in life to do well.

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly." said Brady."And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation. And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."

Brady continued:

"There's no guidebook to life. A lot of the things that happen in your life are the first time. You don't know how to say always the appropriate thing or the right thing, but the only thing you can do for your kids is to try and say, 'All right, guys, this is kinda the way that it's worked for me, and the things that I've learned from, and now it's up to you, you gotta take it."

"Now, you've got choices outside of the house ... go out there and do well in the community, respect everyone, respect others. Go out there and make a contribution and find something you love to do. Bring a positive attitude.'"

Tom Brady is set to begin his career as a partial owner with the Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady & Mark Davis during Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces

While Tom Brady is officially done playing football, he is still remaining in the game. Brady recently purchased an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders along with his friend and Raiders owner, Mark Davis

While Brady is currently waiting for approval from the league to join the Raiders as a partial owner, there were rumors of him potentially suiting up for the team. That is, if Jimmy Garoppolo isn't healthy enough. He would need approval from all 32 team owners, which would be a long shot to happen.

Brady shot those rumors down and reiterated that he is retired, and he's focused on his ownership career and Fox sports commentator gig in the Fall of 2024. Brady may be officially retired from the game but he's not done being a part of the football world anytime soon.

