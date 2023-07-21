Naomi Campbell sends Gisele Bundchen wishes on supermodel’s first birthday post-Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bundchen celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday. The first since her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady. In honor of the supermodel's big day, some of the biggest names in the world of modeling and fashion sent well wishes.

Fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell posted a message to her Instagram stories. She posted a photo of the two at an event and added a "Happy Birthday" graphic. The two models have worked together a plethora of times in the past. They also share the same initiative of climate change projects.

Iconic fashion label Jimmy Choo also sent a birthday message to Bundchen. Posting a photo of the 43-year-old in a while cut-out dress and a pair of the iconic Jimmy Choo heals in teal.

Since Bundchen and Brady called it quits last fall she has gotten back into her modeling career. The former Victoria's Secret model had been vocal that she took time off from her career to raise their children.

Gisele Bundchen had a 'lowkey' birthday with family

While Gisele Bundchen could have had a blowout birthday bash for her birthday she chose otherwise. The model celebrated her birthday with her twin sister, Patricia back home in Brazil. With a source calling the birthday celebration rather 'lowkey' this year.

People @people Gisele Bündchen Plans to Have ‘Low-Key’ 43rd Birthday Celebration with Family in Brazil: Source people.com/gisele-bundche…

An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the family will also celebrate her mother's birthday this upcoming weekend. A change of pace for Bundchen who typically celebrated her day around the same time that NFL training camp opened.

This year's celebration was more family oriented. She has said in the past that her career cost her significant family time when she moved away from Brazil as a teenager.

“She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil. She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer. Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together.”-as told by an insider to PEOPLE magazine

This isn't the first trip that she has taken back home to Brazil this summer. Just a few weeks ago she was spotted with her children Benjamin and Vivian in Brazil.

Brady even mentioned earlier that his children had lots of plans this summer. Which included spending a few weeks in Brazil with his ex-wife.

