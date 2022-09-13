Gisele Bündchen posts pic from her wedding day with special birthday message to her sister as rumor of rift with Tom Brady continue to do rounds

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have made headlines for the few weeks following reports that the supermodel is unhappy with her husband's decision to un-retire from the National Football League.

On Sunday, Bundchen took to Instagram to wish her sister, Graziela Nonnenmacher, a "Happy Birthday." The caption, which was written in Portuguese, said:

"Happy birthday to a true angel on earth! I love you so much sis!"

Gisele Bundchen and her sister Graziela, as seen in an Instagram post.

The photo shows Bundchen, who appears to be in a wedding dress being hugged by her sister, Graziela. The two sisters have big smiles on their faces, and Bundchen apparently used an Instagram sticker to put a birthday cake in her hand to make the photo a bit more appropriate for the occasion.

The post comes at a time when Bundchen has been quiet on social media. Rumors about the supermodel leaving the quarterback have swirled. The cause is supposedly because he chose football over their family. This comes after the seven-time Super Bowl champion took an 11-day absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp for "personal" reasons.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "Lot of things that are going on that aren't working in his favor" - NFL legend Michael Irvin insists Tom Brady is in big trouble dlvr.it/SYBtBl "Lot of things that are going on that aren't working in his favor" - NFL legend Michael Irvin insists Tom Brady is in big trouble dlvr.it/SYBtBl

Gisele Bundchen tweets Tom Brady as NFL season kicks off

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Gisele Bundchen shocked the NFL world on Sunday night when she sent a pregame tweet to her husband Tom Brady. Shortly before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, Bundchen sent the tweet that now has nearly 60,000 likes.

"Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs !"-via @giseleofficial

The Tweet, which is common for Bundchen to send to her husband on NFL gamedays, is something she did last season as well. But it came as a surprise this time because of the turbulent situation allegedly happening within their marriage.

It was also announced last week that she would not be attending the first game of the season. Bundchen and their children are, sometimes, seen in the stadium suites cheering the quarterback on. The tweet could be seen as a peace offering between the two, showing that she is still supporting her husband as he begins what could be his last season in the National Football League.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night 19-3 to start off his 23rd season in the National Football League. The Buccaneers will now prepare to play the NFC South division rival the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

